James Madison is the home of the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament for 2021, but what happens with the long-term future of the event is something the conference still has to sort out.
“We really haven’t talked about it at length with regard for what it might mean for the future,” JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne said after Wednesday’s announcement that the CAA Tournament was heading to a campus location for the first time in 35 years. “I do think this gives us, as a league, the opportunity to see how it goes on a campus and see if it is actually a viable option for us moving forward.”
Moving the men’s basketball championship to a campus site is something CAA officials and administrators at member schools have been discussing for months. With the COVID-19 pandemic still raging, playing on a campus site gives the league more flexibility in controlling the environment. JMU, which has the brand new Atlantic Union Bank Center as well as the still functionable Convocation Center, could allow early rounds to be played inside both arenas, increasing the odds of the entire tournament finishing on time.
This was supposed to be the second of a three-year deal to hold the CAA Tournament at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington. Joe D’Antonio said the league planned to go back to D.C. in 2022, but it hasn’t nailed down a location beyond next season.
“They have been a great partner for us,” D’Antonio said of Events DC, the organization that helped run the CAA Tournament last season. “We certainly plan as of right now to return there in 2022 as long as proper health conditions improve and allow us to do so.”
The question is, beyond that, would it make sense to make a more permanent move to campus sites. The CAA Tournament has been held at a neutral location since 1987. From 1990 to 2013 it was played at the Richmond Coliseum. Fans of what was then a Virginia-centric conference annually flocked to the capital city for a weekend of hoops.
“One of my favorite things about the CAA, going back to my memories as a player, is that basketball is really important to this league,” first-year JMU coach Mark Byington, who played at UNC Wilmington in the mid-1990s, said. “Their conference tournaments have been really well attended. The schools are passionate about it and like going to a different city, the fans do. But right now things are just a little bit different.”
But Richmond, VCU, George Mason and Old Dominion all eventually left the CAA and the league left the aging Richmond Coliseum behind, playing three years each in Baltimore and North Charleston, S.C., before heading to Washington last year.
Attendance in recent years, particularly in early-round games, has waned. But championship games have sometimes also seen sparse crowds. The past two title games had an average attendance of 2,409 fans. Even the two years prior to that, with College of Charleston advancing to the championship game just miles from its campus, the North Charleston Coliseum, which seats approximately 14,000, was half empty.
Major conferences such as the ACC in Greensboro, N.C., the Big East at Madison Square Garden in New York, and the Big 12 in Kansas City, have turned their league tournaments into marquee events for tens of thousands of fans.
Regionally, it’s a mixed bag. The Atlantic 10 has held its tournament in destination locations such as Atlantic City and Brooklyn, but the Newport News-based conference announced Thursday it would move to campus sites in March after being slated to run in Brooklyn.
The MEAC holds its championship at the Norfolk Scope while the Big South, which includes Radford, Hampton and Longwood, plays on the homecourt of the higher seed.
The Sun Belt, where Byington previously coached with Georgia Southern, has recently played early-round games in campus arenas before heading to New Orleans for the remainder of the event.
Perception could factor into future decisions. Major conferences all take their tournaments on the road to big cities and many mid-majors follow suit. Some might view playing at a neutral site versus on campus as a dividing line between so-called mid-major and low-major Division I leagues.
“I’ve been a part of leagues that have done it both ways,” William & Mary coach Dane Fischer said. “The positive you get from an on-campus is if the team that is hosting it is making a run at it, you’re going to get an unbelievable environment, obviously skewed toward the home team. But I think what you lose a little bit when you do that is the feel of being in a conference tournament. Everybody at the same place, same venue and that neutral fan experience. You lose a little bit of that if you go to a campus site.”
But COVID-19 has opened the issue to more discussion. Delaware’s Bob Carpenter Center, Towson’s SECU Arena and Elon’s Schar Center are all venues that, in addition to JMU’s, could reasonably host such an event. There are other factors in addition to cost and attendance. While the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington houses practice floors, a dedicated media workroom and NBA-level training rooms, not all of those areas were available to the CAA during last year’s tournament.
The Atlantic Union Bank Center features all of those amenities with little limitations.
“The cost of holding a tournament at a location like that was expensive,” Bourne said. “We looked and thought, is there another viable option that could be used? And JMU’s location geographically is another attribute for us. We’re located more toward the center of the league and I feel like that’s another criteria other than our facilities and our proven ability to be able to host.”
Bourne said moving the tournament back to campus -- whether that continues to be at JMU’s brand-new NBA-quality arena or on a more rotating basis -- has been in the back of the minds of conference leaders. Depending on how 2021 goes, the debate may move to the forefront.
“There’s been discussion on and off over the years as to whether that might be something we look at,” Bourne said. “We’ve talked to other leagues that have made that decision. As you might imagine, coaches prefer an independent venue not tied to a campus, but I think it depends on how the tournament is run and the experience of the young men. This will serve as a springboard, hopefully, for at least considering options.”
