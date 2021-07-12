John Spencer was there every step of the way for Bridgewater College’s transformation from laughingstock on the gridiron to Division III football powerhouse. And no matter whether he was the man in charge or hanging around simply because he loved the Eagles, Spencer was willing to take on any task to help.
“Every Sunday I would walk to his house from my dorm on campus and I would get from him a piece of yellow, long legal paper with the statistics from the day before, hand written,” Bridgewater College alum Curt Dudley said.
These days Dudley is more well known throughout the Shenandoah Valley for his work broadcasting James Madison athletics, but in the early 1980s as a student at Bridgewater he began his career in athletics working as the school’s sports information director.
“He would do that after games, he’d review film and keep the statistics based on the film,” Dudley continued. “Those were the stats that you turned into the NCAA and the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. He was doing all those other things that we hire 15 people to do now, but that was him.”
Spencer, who died Saturday at 84, was a Colorado native and U.S. Army veteran, but spent most of his life in the Rockingham County community where he was a member of the Bridgewater Presbyterian Church and, for more than three decades, an educator and coach at BC.
In 1968, just a few years after marrying his wife, Nancy, who survives him along with their daughter, Karen, Spencer was hired to coach football at Bridgewater. Over the course of 17 seasons as the Eagles head coach, Spencer, who was also a longtime assistant with the baseball team, won 56 games, the exact same number of victories as BC had in 70 seasons before his arrival.
After going 1-8 in 1984, Spencer was let go as the head football coach, but never lost his devotion for the Eagles.
“I was here back then and the reality of that was we weren’t yet invested at that point that we became invested in football,” Curt Kendall, the current BC athletic director who was the Eagles’ baseball coach from 1986-2018 and a baseball player for Tom Kinder in the early 1980s, said. “He did a lot with a little. He did it with a very small staff.”
For several years, Spencer’s only assistant coach was Carlyle Whitelow, who on Wednesday will speak at his funeral. Whitelow graduated in 1959 as Bridgewater’s first Black athlete. Ten years later Whitelow returned to campus as a physical education teacher and Spencer asked him to serve as his assistant coach.
“He was my very dear and special friend,” said Whitelow, who is in the BC athletic Hall of Fame. “He accepted me as one of his assistant coaches when I had no experience coaching. He was always very much concerned about other people and he didn’t look at me any different than any other. He treated me with the highest respect and he cared for me just like I was family.”
Spencer also saw the program’s transition from the Mason-Dixon Conference to the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. His first season, the Eagles went 5-3 including victories against Hampden-Sydney, Shepherd and Towson for the first winning season in Bridgewater history.
In 1980, he guided Bridgewater to its first ODAC championship with a team that included all-ODAC quarterback and punter Duane Harrison and Jeff McCurry, an all-ODAC offensive lineman.
“I don’t think enough people know the significance of those two events,” Michael Clark, Bridgewater’s coach from 1995 until last spring, said. “That was done by a handful of just tough players and force of will. John Spencer’s time at Bridgewater as head coach didn’t involve support at all the places you needed it. John was in an era when he coached multiple sports, taught a full teaching load and was off recruiting and everything else that entailed.”
After being let go as the head coach after the 1984 season with an overall record of 56-93-3, at the time the best record in school history, Spencer stayed on within the Eagles program as a part of four more coaching staffs before retiring in 2002.
That run included joining Clark’s staff in 1995. Clark went on to become the winningest coach in ODAC history and led Bridgewater to the 2001 Division III national championship game in Salem with Spencer as an assistant as the year ended with a loss to powerhouse Mount Union, 30-27, before a national television audience.
For Clark, who came to Bridgewater after serving as defensive coordinator at Virginia Tech and VMI, having the former head coach around proved to be invaluable.
“I remember asking Joe Bush, who at the time was the head coach at Hampden-Sydney, 'Joe, is this a guy I really want to keep around,'” Clark said. Bush coached for one season at Bridgewater with Spencer as an assistant before moving on to Hampden-Sydney.
“Joe said, ‘Mike, you won’t have a more valuable helper.’ Taking Joe Bush at his word was one of the smartest things I did here. John was invaluable for me coming from a Division I background and not knowing exactly what I was getting into. I was able to focus on football, managing the players and recruiting because John managed everything else. For that, I will always be eternally grateful.”
Barry Myers, who was inducted into the Bridgewater Hall of Fame in 2002, was a senior defensive lineman during Spencer’s first season with the Eagles. BC had won just five games total during Myers first three seasons, a number the Eagles matched in the first season with Spencer at the helm.
But for former players like Myers, Spencer's enduring legacy was as much about his love for Bridgewater and the things he did off the field, with which many head coaches wouldn’t bother.
“He would help out in the taping room, taping ankles and getting us ready to go out to practice,” Myers said. “There were a lot of conversations that went on in that taping room. Relationships were built between the coach and his players. When I came over to the gym and had to find John Spencer, the first place I would look would not be his office. I’d go to the laundry room downstairs. He’d be down there washing uniforms. He did it all.”
