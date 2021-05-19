After nearly four decades as the Bridgewater College head track and field coach, Shane Stevens is calling it a career.
Stevens led the Eagles to a total of 18 Old Dominion Athletic Conference titles on the track since taking over during the 1983-84 school year. The most recent team championship came from the men’s outdoor squad in 2019 and he earned his 22nd ODAC Coach of the Year honor this spring for his work with the Bridgewater women’s team.
It was Stevens who took over the track program from Harry “Doc” Jopson. Jopson, for whom the athletic complex that is home to the Bridgewater track is named, coached the Eagles for more than 40 years and was known as the dean of Virginia track coaches before Stevens nearly matched him for both longevity and success.
“You don’t really think about it, and the next thing you know 38 years have gone by,” Stevens said. “It was such a great experience. I can remember when I got hired on, Doc Jopson was the one that helped me get the job. I kind of look at it like a relay race. He passed the baton onto me. I think I’ve done a good job. I know Doc ran a good leg of the race and I hope that over a period of time I’ve done the same thing.”
Denver Davis started at Bridgewater as an assistant under Stevens 11 years ago, before he was elevated to the director of track and cross country position in 2018. Davis will absorb even more of Stevens’ responsibilities into his role and the Eagles are also looking for a full-time assistant to specialize in the throwing events.
“Both working for him as an assistant then working in a supervisory role, nothing has changed with him,” Davis said. “He’s been a standup coach the whole way through and a good mentor for me. Shane’s just a nice guy and good at what he does. Working alongside him has been a great part of my career personally.”
Stevens is the second longtime BC coaching legend to retire this spring, following the ODAC’s all-time leader in football victories, Michael Clark. Stevens also has ties to the Eagles football program. He was a four-year letterman and captain on the gridiron for Bridgewater before graduating in 1979. He also served as an assistant football coach from 1982-87.
In the fall of 1988 he stepped away from the football field to take over the cross country team, leading the Eagles harriers until 2001.
“Shane Stevens has made an impact on Bridgewater Athletics for 40-plus years,” BC athletic director Curt Kendall said in a statement released by the school on Wednesday. “He has been one of the most dedicated, successful and humble coaches to represent our athletic program. He has touched many student-athletes' lives and has been a mentor for both our athletes and coaches. He will be missed, but not forgotten.”
In 38 years, Stevens coached 52 All-Americans, 22 ODAC Athletes of the Year and six NCAA Division III individual national champions.
That list could grow. Bridgewater has a handful of athletes still on campus training in hopes of being selected for the upcoming Division III national championships May 27-29 in Greensboro, N.C., which will be the last meet for Stevens.
“Shane’s going to travel with us,” Davis said. “I told him ‘you got to do one more natty with us.’ So we’re looking forward to that and it will be a big high note to end his career on, taking one more of those trips to the big dance.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.