Fourteen programs make up the newest version of the Sun Belt Conference with James Madison, Old Dominion, Southern Mississippi and Marshall officially joining on Friday. Here's a glance at each school:
SUN BELT EAST
James Madison Dukes
Location: Harrisonburg, Va.
Enrollment: 21,600
Notable Alumni: Jim Acosta (CNN reporter), Leroi Moore (Dave Matthews band), Steve James (director of Hoop Dreams), Charles Haley (Pro Football Hall of Famer).
Athletic Overview: The Dukes move to FBS after winning FCS national championships in 2004 and 2016. JMU also boasts NCAA championships in field hockey (1994) and women's lacrosse (2018) and all-around success across the athletic department, including a run to the Women's College World Series in 2021. On the hardwood, the JMU women's basketball team has made 11 NCAA Tournament appearances while the men's program is trying to regain its success of the 1980s and 90s when the Dukes were an annual contender for conference championships.
Old Dominion Monarchs
Location: Norfolk, Va.
Enrollment: 25,000
Notable Alumni: Jay Harris (SportsCenter anchor), Justin Verlander (eight-time MLB All-Star), Nancy Lieberman (Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer).
Athletic Overview: From the late 1970s to the early 2000s, ODU was national powerhouse in both women’s basketball and field hockey and racked up 12 national championships in those sports. On the men’s side, the Monarchs have also enjoyed significant success in basketball and baseball, but it was relaunching a football program in 2007 that had been dormant for more than 50 years that put the Monarchs on a trajectory to join the Sun Belt this year. ODU has competed in two bowl games since 2016.
Appalachian State Mountaineers
Location: Boone, N.C.
Enrollment: 18,300
Notable Alumni: Eric Church (Grammy nominated country artist), Dexter Coakley (NFL Pro-Bowler), Charles Frazier (novelist).
Athletic Overview: Most of Appalachian State’s athletic reputation was built on the football field, where the Mountaineers won three consecutive FCS national championships from 2005-07. The Mountaineers biggest claim to fame early in the 21st century, however, might have been the upset victory against Michigan at the “Big House,” making ASU the first FCS school to knock off a ranked FBS program. The Mountaineers made a successful transition to FBS, going 6-1 in bowl games since moving up. Despite at times having famous coaches such as Press Maravich and Bobby Cremins, success on the basketball court has been limited.
Marshall Thundering Herd
Location: Huntington, W.Va.
Enrollment: 13,300
Notable Alumni: Billy Crystal (actor and comedian), Jim Justice (businessman and governor of West Virginia), Randy Moss (Pro Football Hall of Famer).
Athletic Overview: Big names such as Chad Pennington, Byron Leftwitch and Moss made the Herd a football powerhouse that successfully made the transition from FCS champion to annual FBS contender. Marshall may be a football school, but the Thundering Herd has also had some great moments off the gridiron. The school won the 2020 NCAA men’s soccer championship and Dan D’Antoni led the Herd to an NCAA Tournament victory in men’s basketball in 2018. D’Antoni and his brother, Mike, are among the school’s best all-time players, but other former Marshall standouts such as Hal Greer, Jason Williams and Hassan Whiteside had successful NBA careers.
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
Location: Conway, S.C.
Enrollment: 10,500
Notable Alumni: Dustin Johnson (Masters champion), Diamond Dallas Page (pro wrestler), Edwin McCain (singer/songwriter)
Athletic Overview: Coastal has only played football since 2003, but gained attention on the gridiron in recent years, cracking the AP Top 15 in 2020. Before joining the Sun Belt in 2016, the Chanticleers were a Big South power at the FCS level, winning seven conference titles. Beyond football, Cliff Ellis took the CCU men’s basketball team to the NCAA Tournament in 2014 and the Chants have been consistently solid in sports such as men’s soccer and volleyball. Maybe the biggest moment in Coastal Carolina history came just hours before it officially joined the Sun Belt in 2016, taking down Arizona in the College World Series final to win the NCAA baseball title.
Georgia State Panthers
Location: Atlanta, Ga.
Enrollment: 33,000 (main campus)
Notable Alumni: Ludacris (rapper/actor), Julia Roberts (Oscar winner), Keisha Lance Bottoms (mayor of Atlanta)
Athletic Overview: It was a tough road for the Panthers after launching a football program in 2010, but Georgia State has now been to five bowl games since 2015 and the men’s basketball program continues to be one of the most consistent in the Sun Belt with four NCAA Tournament appearances since 2015, most recently this March. The Atlanta Braves moving from downtown to the suburbs was a huge opportunity for Georgia State, which bought the Braves’ stadium and surrounding real estate and turned it into the home of Panthers’ athletics. A new basketball arena opening this year is the latest gem in their athletic village.
Georgia Southern Eagles
Location: Statesboro, Ga.
Enrollment: 27,000
Notable Alumni: Walton Goggins (actor), Fred Stokes (Super Bowl champion), Luke Bryan (country singer).
Athletic Overview: Though the Eagles were down in recent years, football remains the bread and butter of the Georgia Southern athletic department. After winning six FCS titles, the Eagles were an immediate force in the Sun Belt. It remains to be seen if new coach Clay Helton will bring them back. The men’s basketball program had some of its best years under Mark Byington, but lost the head coach to new Sun Belt rival JMU in 2020. The baseball team has been solid, making its 14th NCAA Tournament appearance this spring with two College World Series appearances in its history.
SUN BELT WEST
Arkansas State Red Wolves
Location: Jonesboro, Ark.
Enrollment: 14,000
Notable Alumni: Al Joyner (Olympic Gold Medalist, 1984), J.D. McKissic (Washington Commanders running back), George Kell (Hall of Fame MLB Player), Ronald R. Caldwell (Voice of Squidward from “SpongeBob SquarePants”),
Athletic Overview: Arkansas State won the Sun Belt football crown for three straight seasons (2010-2013) and won back-to-back GoDaddy Bowl games in the process while maintaining success under multiple coaches. After a down stretch, Butch Jones appears to be rebuilding the Red Wolves with solid recruiting. The Red Wolves are one of four NCAA Division I football teams to log an undefeated season (11-0, 1975) and not win a national championship.
Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
Location: Lafayette, La.
Enrollment: 16,200
Notable Alumni: Frank Ocean (Singer/Songwriter), Elijah Mitchell (San Francisco 49ers Running Back), Charles Tillman (Former Chicago Bears Defensive Back), Elfrid Payton (10th Overall Pick in 2014 NBA Draft, Current Phoenix Suns Guard)
Athletic Overview: The Ragin’ Cajuns are back-to-back Sun Belt conference champions on the gridiron, dropping just one conference game in the two seasons, but successful head coach Billy Napier is now at Florida after leading Louisiana to the title last season and a top 25 ranking. On the baseball diamond, the Ragin’ Cajuns beat Georgia Southern in the conference title game, punching their ticket to the NCAA regional, where they logged a win over No. 22 TCU and the softball program has long been one of the top mid-majors in the country.
Louisiana-Monroe WarHawks
Location: Monroe, La.
Enrollment: 8,500
Notable Alumni: Tim McGraw (Country Music Singer), Doug Pederson (Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach), Willie Robertson (Duck Dynasty)
Athletic Overview: ULM football posted its first FBS winning season in 2012, 16 years after the school transitioned to the FBS from the FCS, making an appearance in the Independence Bowl. Since joining the Sun Belt, the Warhawks have won conference titles in men’s basketball (2006-07 West Co-Champion) and baseball (2008 regular season and 2012 tournament champions). The ULM water ski team has won 29 National Collegiate Water Skiing Association titles since 1979, the most of any other program.
South Alabama Jaguars
Location: Mobile, Ala.
Enrollment: 14,300
Notable Alumni: Luis Gonzalez (Five-Time MLB All-Star), Michael Kearney (World’s Youngest College Graduate), David Freese (2011 World Series MVP), Grant Enfinger (NASCAR Trucks Series Driver).
Athletic Overview: USA football started in 2009 and became members of the FBS in 2013 after starting the program from scratch. The Jags’ Hancock Whitney Stadium hosts the Senior Bowl and the Lending Tree Bowl. On the hardwood, the Jags have made the NCAA tournament eight times, including knocking off Alabama in the big dance in 1989. USA’s baseball program has a storied history, reaching the NCAA tournament 28 times and recording 34 All-American players.
Southern Miss Golden Eagles
Location: Hattiesburg, Miss.
Enrollment: 14,200
Notable Alumni: Brett Farve (Pro Football Hall of Famer), Ray Guy (Pro Football Hall of Famer), Jimmy Buffet (singer/songwriter), Brian Dozier (2015 MLB All-Star, 2019 World Series Champion with Washington Nationals).
Athletic Overview: The Golden Eagles have had some down years recently, but boast a rich football history with two national championships on the gridiron. USM also holds a trio of national titles in track and field in school history. Southern Miss finished the 2011 football season ranked No. 19 in the country and has made 24 bowl games in program history. On the baseball diamond, the Golden Eagles are two-time Conference USA champions and have made 12 NCAA tournaments, hosting a regional this past spring.
Texas State Bobcats
Location: San Marcos, TX
Enrollment: 38,800
Notable Alumni: Paul Goldschmidt (Six-Time MLB All-Star), Lyndon B. Johnson (36th U.S. President), George Strait (Country Music Singer)
Athletic Overview: The Bobcats’ football program was born in 1904 and they have won 14 conference titles in the time since. Texas State has won a pair of Division II football national titles (1981, 1982) in its history. Former JMU head coach Everett Withers left Harrisonburg for Texas State became the first African American head coach of the Bobcats’ program and went 7-28 at the helm in three seasons. In men’s basketball, the Bobcats are coming off back-to-back regular season Sun Belt titles.
Troy Tojans
Location: Troy, Ala.
Enrollment: 18,400
Notable Alumni: DaMarcus Ware (Former NFL First Round Pick), Bennie Gene Adkins (U.S. Medal of Honor Recipient), Windham Rotunda (WWE Wrestler)
Athletic Overview: The Trojans football program has won a trio of national titles (NAIA 1968, Division II 1984, 1987). On the basketball court, the Trojans were led by Don Maestri for 31 years, winning 500 games under his watch until he retired in 2013. The program holds the NCAA record for the highest-scoring Division I men’s basketball game, beating DeVry University of Atlanta 258-141 in 1992.
