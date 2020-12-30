This can’t be written without the disclaimer we’ve noted far too frequently since March when it all changed.
College athletics and prep sports in the Shenandoah Valley weren’t the same this year. The pandemic wiped out, altered or impacted the great scenes folks in our community cherish and have become part of.
There was no football season this fall anywhere in the area.
Campaigns for James Madison, Bridgewater College and the high schools were pushed to the spring, so eerily Bridgeforth Stadium, home to the Dukes who have appeared in three of the last four FCS national championship games, and Jopson Athletic Complex, home to the Eagles who reached the Division III playoffs in 2019, sat empty on what seemed like one sunny Saturday afternoon following another. Those Friday night lights were never turned on in Elkton, Penn Laird or Broadway either.
And if you caught yourself wondering about how the grid season would play out, odds are it was just the most recent rabbit hole explored.
The what ifs started back when the coronavirus began forcing cancellations of games, seasons and postseasons. The Colonial Athletic Association women’s basketball tournament was one of first to go, only leaving one to wonder if JMU, a 25-4 squad, and coach Sean O’Regan would have finally made a run to the NCAA tournament, which was also inevitably scrapped.
So COVID-19 and how the virus changed sports locally and everywhere else, is its own unique, and hopefully once-in-a-lifetime story. But for the purpose of choosing the Top 10 sports stories for 2020 in Harrisonburg and the surrounding towns, we left the pandemic alone as much as we could. Here are the DN-R’s Top 10 sports stories of the year:
1. Knight Captures Consecutive State Crowns
Turner Ashby senior Jessie Knight put a cap on his prep career with his second consecutive Virginia High School Class 3 heavyweight wrestling championship in front of a packed house at the Salem Civic Center in February.
Knight pinned Rockbridge County’s David Allio with 10 seconds remaining in the second period to capture his second title. He had faced Allio in district and regional matches.
One year after going 23-0 en route to his first state crown, Knight responded with another unbeaten, 18-0, campaign that finished with pins of every opponent he faced in the 16-man field at the state tournament. In the summer before his senior season, Knight earned a victory at the National High School Coaches Association High School Nationals junior heavyweight championship at Virginia Beach Amphitheater and was named an NHSCA All-American in April of 2019.
He is now a freshman wrestler at the University of Virginia.
2. The Bank Is Open
On November 25, James Madison debuted its brand new, state-of-the-art Atlantic Union Bank Center with a doubleheader. The 8,500-seat venue cost $139.5 million and is a smaller version of what an NBA franchise or top-tier Power Five program would call home.
“When you walk in, it kind of takes your breath away,” O’Regan said.
Too bad coronavirus restrictions have limited fan attendance to 250 spectators currently.
The men’s team christened the place with an 89-55 walloping of Division II Limestone University behind 6-foot-7 freshman Justin Amadi’s 16 points. Amadi scored 10 of those points on five dunks. O’Regan’s bunch followed with a 69-55 victory against Mount St. Mary’s. Freshman Jamia Hazell tallied 18 points and sophomore Rayne Tucker provided 16 points and 18 rebounds for a double-double.
3. DeLauter Slugs Bruins To Title
As the first league of any kind in our community to return to action this summer, the Rockingham County Baseball League featured several storylines in its most challenging season yet.
On top of pandemic guidelines the RCBL set for itself just to play out the season, the May passing of longtime Clover Hill coach Chris Cofer was felt across the league. Cofer won nine titles with the Bucks as a player and two as a coach.
The summer concluded with the Broadway Bruins, who captured their first regular-season pennant title since 1931, sweeping the New Market Shockers in the best-of-seven RCBL championship series. It was the first title for Broadway since 1938.
Chase DeLauter, a James Madison standout and the RCBL regular-season Most Valuable Player, was also named MVP of the championship series for hitting .600 with three homers.
DeLauter was the talk of the town throughout his entire stint with the club, too, outclassing competition night after night. Combining the regular season and postseason, he hit .527, netted a .681 on-base percentage and tallied 18 home runs, 12 doubles, three triples and 45 RBIs.
“I’ve coached Clint Robinson, David Eckstein, Juan Pierre, Mo Vaughn, Steve Finley, Chris Hoiles,” Bruins assistant and longtime Harrisonburg Turks skipper Bob Wease said, “and it goes on and on and on, and what I see of Chase is he’s the best looking 18-year old I have ever seen in my life.”
John Judy, of Eastern Mennonite University, tossed six innings of two-run ball while striking out five to earn the championship-clinching win for the Bruins.
4. Iconic Coaches Lost
A pair of iconic figures in James Madison sports history sadly died this year.
In March, Challace McMillin, the founding father of the football program and first coach of the Dukes, passed away. And in June the JMU community lost Brad Babcock, the former baseball coach who guided the Dukes to their only College World Series appearance.
McMillin, a Gilt Edge, Tenn., native, led the football team from its non-scholarship start in 1972 through early years in Division I-AA while compiling a 67-60-2 mark. And in 1975, McMillin navigated JMU to its only unbeaten season. He recruited and coached future NFL standouts Charles Haley, Gary Clark and Scott Norwood. McMillin was 77.
Babcock was an assistant football coach for McMillin, too, but found his own great success on the diamond. He racked up 558 wins during his tenure, which started in 1971 and ran through 1989. Babcock’s teams made five NCAA tournaments and reached the College World Series in 1983. Babcock was 81.
5. Kratz Calls It Quits
After spending the last 19 years in professional baseball, including parts of the past 11 seasons in Major League Baseball, Erik Kratz decided to end his playing career following his 2020 stay with the New York Yankees.
The Eastern Mennonite University graduate and former member of the Valley Baseball League’s Harrisonburg Turks was a 2002 29th-round pick of the Toronto Blue Jays. He played for nine MLB franchises and 15 Minor League Baseball clubs, and even had a stint with Team USA at an Olympic qualifying event in the fall of 2019.
“There’s a ton I’m proud of,” Kratz told the DN-R last month.
During the shortened season this past summer, Kratz hit .321 and drove in four runs over 16 games for New York. In 332 career big league games, he batted .209 with 31 homers and 105 RBIs. In 1,027 MiLB games, he hit .259 with 134 home runs and 514 RBIs.
6. Spotswood Girls Are Co-Champs
Despite never getting to play under the bright lights of the Siegel Center on Virginia Commonwealth’s Campus in Richmond, Spotswood girls basketball became the second team in program history to win back-to-back state titles in March.
As a result of COVID-19, the Virginia High School League cancelled the Class 3 state championship game between the Trailblazers and Lord Botetourt and instead declared the two squads co-champions for the 2019-20 season.
The Trailblazers and Cavaliers were set to square off for a third-straight postseason. In 2018, Lord Botetourt defeated Spotswood in the state quarterfinals on the way to winning the Class 3 title. The Trailblazers returned the favor a year later with a state semifinal win on their way to the program’s fifth state championship ring.
Spotswood was led by a trio of seniors in Stephanie Ouderkirk (James Madison), MacKenzie Freeze (Shepherd) and Lexi Bennington-Horton (West Virginia State), who are all now playing at the collegiate level.
7. JMU Stars Drafted
Within eight days of each other former James Madison standouts Ben DiNucci and Kamiah Smalls were drafted. DiNucci into the NFL and Smalls into the WNBA.
On April 17, the Indiana Fever selected Smalls, the Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year last winter, in the third round with the 28th overall pick. Smalls was the fourth ever JMU product picked in the history of the WNBA Draft. She played in seven games for the Fever, including against Chicago in August when she tallied 13 points.
The Dallas Cowboys used a seventh-round pick (No. 231 overall) to select DiNucci, the 2019 CAA Offensive Player of the Year, on April 25.
“Just seeing my name pop up on that TV and having Mr. [Cowboys owner Jerry] Jones call me and tell me they were picking me, I haven’t cried like that in a while,” DiNucci said shortly after the NFL Draft.
In November, DiNucci became the first ever quarterback from James Madison to start a game in the NFL.
8. Dukes Fall To NDSU In Thriller
In their third postseason meeting over the last four seasons, James Madison and North Dakota State delivered another down-to-the-wire bout in the FCS national championship game in front of 17,866 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on Jan. 11.
The Bison secured the 28-20 victory when safety James Hendricks intercepted a pass DiNucci threw toward the end zone with two seconds left to play. The throw was intended for wide receiver Brandon Polk, who caught 11 touchdowns from DiNucci throughout the 2019 season, but it never got there. Earlier in the contest, Hendricks helped North Dakota State build a two-score lead when he sprinted for a touchdown on a 20-yard fake field goal.
Bison quarterback Trey Lance was named the game’s Most Outstanding Player for his 166 rushing yards and rushing touchdown. JMU finished the campaign 14-2 under coach Curt Cignetti in his first season at the helm of the program.
9. Rowe Out, Byington In
The early months in 2020 revealed the flaws of the men’s basketball program at James Madison as the Dukes limped to a 9-21 finish last season. They lost their last eight games of the campaign, and at the end it was inevitable.
On March 9, JMU mutually parted ways coach Louis Rowe, an alum of the school and former hoops standout under the legendary Lefty Driesell. Rowe was 43-85 in four seasons at the helm of the program. That opened the door for a new hire and Dukes athletic director Jeff Bourne led the search through the initial weeks of the pandemic.
On March 20, the school announced the hiring of Mark Byington, a Salem native who spent the last seven years in the same job at Georgia Southern. Byington overhauled the coaching the staff and the roster, bringing in three new assistant coaches, five transfers and five freshmen. JMU is 3-3 under Byington to this point.
10. Nickel’s Recruitment Intensifies
East Rockingham junior Tyler Nickel could go down as one of the area’s all-time greats.
The 6-foot-8 wing out of Elkton holds Division I scholarship offers from Appalachian State, Cincinnati, Clemson, James Madison, LSU, Indiana, Iowa, N.C. State, Old Dominion, Penn State, Richmond, Virginia Commonwealth, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.
Nickel is a 247Sports composite four-star power forward (0.9597) and is ranked as the fourth-best prospect in the state of Virginia for the class of 2021 and comes in at No. 66 nationally. According to Rivals, Nickel is ranked 83rd nationally.
Last season, the sophomore earned first-team all-state honors for the second time as he led the Eagles to the Virginia High School League Class 2 semifinals for a second consecutive season.
The two-time Region 2B Player of the Year averaged 26.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. He set the VHSL record for the most points of any player in state history through his first two seasons.
Also considered: Luray girls advance to first-ever VHSL Class 2 state championship, but fall to Gate City. … Eastern Mennonite boys fall in VISAA Division III title game for second straight year. … East Rockingham boys reach VHSL Class 2 semifinals for second straight season, fall to eventual state champion John Marshall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.