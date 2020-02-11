The losses are weighing on James Madison as the Dukes have seen a season of great promise sink to the bottom of the Colonial Athletic Association standings.
The Dukes (9-15, 2-11 CAA) have dropped nine of their past 10 games, and it’s gotten difficult for coach Louis Rowe and his team to differentiate the setbacks.
Take last week’s trip to the extended Philadelphia area. JMU suffered an 11-point loss at Drexel on Thursday, but a slow start doomed the Dukes - making it easy to pinpoint when the game got away.
Two days later at Delaware, JMU went back and forth with the surging Blue Hens. The Dukes looked poised in the final minute to put an end to Delaware’s six-game winning streak before Nate Darling scored the game-winner with six seconds left. It was a different kind of loss that produced the same bottom line.
"To me, yes we played well enough to win a game on the road against a good team,” Rowe said. “We were trying to be positive in the locker room afterwards, but you want these guys at this point in their careers ... there’s no moral victories and we had a chance to win a game.”
The opportunity to win games is really nothing new for the Dukes despite having only two victories against UNC Wilmington on their CAA resume.
Delaware took the lead away from JMU with less than 40 seconds to go in both meetings this season. Drexel built an early lead twice against the Dukes, but allowed JMU to hang around both times. The Dukes were within two possessions late in the game at Towson.
Whatever has prevented the Dukes from getting over the hump in those games has not made the close calls any easier to stomach than the blowouts.
“We started out down 13-1 against Drexel and then we play basically even or outplay them the rest of the game,” Rowe said. “It’s about giving yourself a chance to win games. It’s a chore. It’s work. We fought a little harder and did some things well against Delaware, but then you’ve got to seize the moment. We don’t have a lot of opportunities.”
DRIVING DESHON
If there was a positive for JMU to take from another week with two losses, it might have been the play of sophomore point guard Deshon Parker. Parker scored 23 points, his career high, against both Drexel and Delaware and pushed his season average to 10.1 points per game.
Parker largely got it done driving to the basket where he often finished, but also made hay from the free throw line where his struggles have cost JMU at times this season. A 53-percent foul shooter for the season, Parker made 11 of 13 from the stripe last week.
“Deshon is a really good player who played a lot as a freshman,” Rowe said. “I think there were expectations coming in and I think if you asked him this is how he expected to play. He had an aggression about him and there were points in the games when we just put the ball in his hands.”
In an up-and-down season for the Huber Heights, Ohio, product, Parker is heading down the stretch with solid numbers across the board. In addition to his increased scoring, Parker remains third in the CAA at 4.1 assists per game and second in the conference with 1.8 assists for every turnover.
EXTRA TIME
It’s a longer break than normal for the Dukes this week as JMU has just one game against its CAA travel partner, Towson. And even that one comes later than normal.
The Dukes welcome the Tigers to the Convocation Center on Saturday for an 8 p.m. start. JMU typically tips off Saturday home games at 4 p.m., but have a delayed start this weekend as the university also uses the arena to host Choices, an open house for high school students who have gained acceptance to JMU.
