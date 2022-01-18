Former James Madison baseball standout Jake Lowery was named the manager of the Fredericksburg Nationals, the Low-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, on Tuesday.
Lowery is the second manager in Fredericksburg history after beginning his managerial career a season ago with the rookie-level FCL Nationals. Lowery spent the final four years of his nine-year professional playing career with the Nationals organization, reaching the Triple-A level in 2018.
Lowery previously spent five years with the Cleveland Indians, who drafted him in the fourth round of the Major League Baseball Draft in 2011.
In 2011, Lowery was named the Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year with the Dukes and was also named the Johnny Bench National Catcher of the Year. JMU won the CAA title that season.
Lowery is the last Dukes player to be named an All-American and holds the program’s single-season record for home runs, RBIs and extra-base hits. He’s also in the top 10 for at-bats, hits and runs.
Lowery will make his debut with Fredericksburg on the road at Delmarva on April 8.
