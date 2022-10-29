BERRYVILLE — Led by its two-headed backfield of Brady Jenkins and Kenny Frye, Luray rushed for 389 yards to grind out a hard-fought 28-14 Bull Run District football victory over Clarke County on Friday night at Feltner Stadium.
Luray (7-2, 3-2 Bull Run) snapped a two-game losing streak and moved a game ahead of Clarke County (6-3, 2-3) in the Bull Run standings, which will play a large role in the Region 2B playoff seedings this year. Luray likely locked up a home Region 2B quarterfinal game with the victory over the Eagles, who entered Friday's game with a four-game winning streak.
"You've got to break that losing streak that way you feel good at practice and you can get the energy back in," Luray coach Nolan Jeffries said. "We really don't look at the playoff seedings. We just want to take care of each week and then bounce from there."
Frye ran for 162 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries and Jenkins had 129 yards and two scores on 20 carries. The Bulldogs held Clarke County, which had only three possessions in each half, to 90 yards on 23 carries.
"[Running] is something that we've accomplished all year," Jeffries said. "We have a good group of linemen that dominate the line of scrimmage and we have some big backs that get downhill. That's the name of our game."
Things couldn't have started any better for Clarke County. On the first play from scrimmage, the Bulldogs fumbled at their own 20-yard line to set the Eagles up with a short field. Six plays later, quarterback Matthew Sipe scored from 6 yards out. Running back Kyler Darlington was able to pick up 6 yards on a critical fourth-and-4 to keep the drive alive.
After that, though, Luray's offense took over. The Bulldogs scored on their next four possessions.
It started with an 80-yard drive on nine plays in just over three minutes. Frye's 1-yard run made it 7-7 with 5:24 left in the first quarter. On the drive, the Bulldogs had runs of 30, 24, and 17 yards.
Following an Eagles punt, the Bulldogs took over at their own 4 and pounded out a 96-yard drive on 12 plays, including a 20-yard pass play. The drive ate nearly five and a half minutes off the clock.
Twice when the Eagles had a chance to stop the drive and get off the field on third-and-short they jumped offisides. giving Luray a fresh set of downs. The Bulldogs grabbed the 14-7 lead when quarterback Ryder Liscomb scrambled for a 19-yard score on second-and-long with 9:45 left in the second quarter.
The Eagles answered after Sipe dropped back and launched a deep pass into double coverage. Receiver Will Booker went high between two defenders and made a spectacular catch. When he came down with the ball both defenders fell to the ground and Booker waltzed into the end zone untouched for a 63-yard score and a 14-14 tie with 7:50 left in the half.
The Bulldogs would not give the ball back the rest of the half. A roughing-the-passer penalty on third-and-17 from their own 24 played a big role in the drive that ended with Jenkins taking a direct snap on the last play of the half. Jenkins dropped back as if he were going to throw but instead tucked the ball in and ran 5 yards for a 21-14 halftime lead.
Clarke County coach Casey Childs said the roughing penalty was big, because the Eagles figured to get the ball back at midfield with more than four minutes left in the half.
"We had some things going offensively and we could have been up 21-14," Childs said. "But instead they end up driving down and scoring on the last play of the half so they had the momentum."
After the Eagles went three and out on their first drive of the second half the Bulldogs went 77 yards on 12 plays, eating up over six minutes off the clock. Jenkins scored his second touchdown of the night on a 33-yard run to give Luray a 28-14 lead with just over four minutes left in the third quarter.
"They're good up front and their linebackers are good and we had a hard time blocking them," Childs said.
On the Eagles' next drive, Clarke rolled the dice on fourth-and-9 from their own 25 when punter Chris LeBlanc took off down the sideline for 18 yards and a first down. But the next three plays were all incomplete passes and Clarke punted.
Clarke County's best drive of the night came after Tanner Sipe intercepted a Jenkins pass in the end zone as the Bulldogs were set to go up 21 points. Tanner Sipe, who was just into the game for his cousin Matt after he was injured on the drive, returned it out to the 15-yard line.
After taking over at quarterback, Tanner led the Eagles to Bulldogs 18-yard line before a 12-yard sack on second-and-10.
Kyler Darlington led the way with 37 yards on 11 carries. Matt Sipe finished the night with 64 yards passing on four completions.
Next Friday, Luray returns home to finish out the regular season against Madison County while the Eagles finish the regular season at Page County.
