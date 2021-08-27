LURAY – High school football is back in Luray. The energy and atmosphere at Bulldog Field was different on this opening Friday evening, and the home team didn’t disappoint the students and fans who were able to attend.
Luray began their season with a decisive 62-0 victory over the Mountain View Generals.
“It felt normal,” Luray junior running back Brady Jenkins said after the game. “It was a lot more exciting than any of our games last year.
Jenkins and the first team offense got off to a dominant start. Less than a minute in, Jenkins ran for a 28-yard touchdown. Despite only touching the ball five times, and sitting on the bench after the first quarter, Jenkins finished the game with 110 yards and two touchdowns.
After the game, he credited the big boys in front of him for his outstanding performance on the ground.
“Our offensive line played amazing tonight,” he said.
That offensive line helped a plethora of Luray ball carriers run for big gains. Junior Kenny Frye had five carries for 72 yards and freshman Drayvin Stevens made the most of his second-half opportunities, rushing for 118 yards on five carries.
Stevens' last run was a 42-yard scamper that nearly ended in a score. He was pushed out of bounds by a Mountain View defender at the one-yard mark. With the game already well in hand, Luray coach Nolan Jeffries elected to have back-up quarterback Jakob Choat kneel the ball twice and end the game.
Jeffries had seen enough from his physical and dominant Bulldog team.
“I’m proud of my team’s effort tonight,” Jeffries said. “I feel like we’ve improved each week from our scrimmages and today was the best we’ve played so far.”
Jeffries' squad also had some success through the air in the first half. Starting quarterback Jordan Jenkins threw just two passes, but both were to receivers who found the end zone. In the first quarter, he hit sophomore Ryder Liscomb for a 20-yard score. Then in the second, he threw a dart to a wide open Lebron Payton from 15 yards out.
The Luray starting defense also stifled the Generals' rushing attack, with Braden Ancell leading the way with five tackles. Mountain View’s only first down came on two tough runs from Kadin Hitt, after a Bulldogs penalty gave the Generals a first-and-5 in the fourth quarter.
The special teams unit also forced two safeties on bad Mountain View snaps, one sailing over punter Hunter Rinker’s head, and the other slipping between his legs. Rinker was also the leading ball-carrier for the Generals, rushing for 15 yards on six carries.
Up next for the Generals is a bye week, and for the Bulldogs, it’s a tough test against Buffalo Gap.
“We need every day of that bye,” Mountain View coach Kyle Kokkonen said afterward.
On the other sideline, Jeffries and Jenkins are preparing for a very important early-season test. Jenkins knows the team is still improving, adding the effort in the opening game was much better than in the preseason scrimmages.
“Tonight we kind of bounced back,” he explained. “Once we got punched in the mouth, we kind of realized who we need to be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.