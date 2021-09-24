LURAY — Luray weathered Skyline’s early counterpunch in Friday’s non-district football game and rolled to its fourth straight win to open the season.
Bulldogs junior Brady Jenkins accounted for 264 yards of offense and three touchdowns while junior running back Kenny Frye rushed for 130 yards and three scores as Luray rolled up 424 yards of offense in a 45-27 home win over the Hawks.
“I felt like we kind of brought the physicality and started to move the ball on the ground a little bit, and then we were able to take some chances through the air and connected on a few,” Bulldogs coach Nolan Jeffries said.
Luray jumped on Skyline (0-3) early, scoring on its first two possessions on 1-yard runs by Jenkins and Frye to take a 13-0 lead late in the first quarter, the second capping a short drive set up when the Hawks turned the ball over on downs at their own 28 on a fake punt.
Skyline answered the Bulldogs’ second score immediately when sophomore Aidan Vaught took the handoff on a counter and raced 69 yards for a touchdown on the next play from scrimmage. The Hawks took advantage of a Luray fumble and grabbed a 14-13 lead on another electric Vaught run early in the second quarter, this one a 14-yard score on which he danced out of two tackles near the line of scrimmage on his way to the end zone.
Luray, known for its power-running game (the Bulldogs finished with 310 yards on the ground), caught Skyline with two big pass plays on its ensuing possession, with Jenkins connecting twice with Caden Stevens, the second going for an 18-yard touchdown pass that put the Bulldogs back on top for good with 9:25 left in the first half.
Jenkins, a running back who just started taking snaps as Luray’s quarterback two weeks ago against Page County, completed 4-of-6 passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns – both to Stevens – in Friday’s victory.
“The first couple weeks I think we threw two passes and then we kind of changed the formation and have a new kid throwing the football a little bit,” Jeffries said. “I think we’re more capable now, so we’re hoping to open up the box and be able to run the football a little bit better, but if we have to, we’re gonna throw it.”
Luray added a 27-yard field goal by Jakob Choat as time expired in the second quarter to take a 24-14 lead into halftime and then pushed that advantage to 31-14 with Jenkins’ second scoring toss to Stevens (63 yards receiving) in the third quarter, which came after the Bulldogs forced an interception on Skyline’s first drive of the half.
Skyline’s offense, which struggled to consistently move the ball against the Bulldogs, did strike for two touchdowns in the second half on 29-yard touchdown passes from Blake Appleton to Vaught and Elias Carter, but Frye helped Luray keep its distance with scoring runs of 15 and 41 yards in the second half.
“I liked the physical style,” said Jeffries, whose team allowed 296 yards of offense. “I like that we run the football hard. We like running between the tackles. But I think all credit goes to the offensive linemen. We’ve got two freshmen up there and I feel like we’re growing each and every week.”
Vaught finished with 102 yards rushing and two touchdowns and another 35 yards receiving and a score. Appleton completed 12-of-22 passes for 168 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Ethan Caperton (81 yards) and Carter (52 yards) each had four catches for the Hawks.
