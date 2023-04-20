Luray's Weakley Continuing To Light It Up At College Level

FROSTBURG, Md. — Shortly after Jenna Eckleberry accepted the head coaching position at Frostburg State, moving over from Shepherd University in West Virginia, she brought Luray product Emilee Weakley to campus for a tour of the FSU campus.
Weakley had committed to SU as a senior in high school during Eckleberry’s tenure there, but when the head coach took the FSU job, the guard opened her recruitment.
“I told her when we were walking around campus that summer, ‘You’re going to be an All-American here,’” Eckleberry recalled. “Now, did I think it’d be already? No, I didn’t.”
Weakley, a versatile 5-foot-11 guard with a knack for getting to the hoop but an ability to be deadly from deep, continued what she did with the Bulldogs and outperformed.
After considering several Division I offers and other Division II opportunities, Weakley committed to Eckleberry and the Bobcats shortly after her visit last summer.
Then, this past season, Weakley put up the type of season college freshmen dream of.
“When I sit back and reflect, it’s surreal,” Weakley said. “There are things I’ll never forget. … I definitely never expected it. I just love basketball, and I love to play. I hate to lose, and I’m very competitive. No matter what, I’m going to play as hard as I can.”
At Luray, the multi-sport star was a first-team all-state selection at the Class 2 level twice and an All-Region 2B honoree all four years of her basketball varsity career.
The 2021-22 Daily News-Record Girls Basketball Player of the Year was the state’s top player in 2021, guiding the program to its first-ever Virginia High School League state title, and she finished her LHS career as the program’s all-time leading scorer.
“Emilee has a really rare motor and competitive drive,” Bulldogs head coach Joe Lucas said. “Her physical gifts are obvious, but her motor and desire to compete are special. She helped take our program to unprecedented heights and is now making a name for herself at Frostburg. Watching her college game, the same traits made her dominant.”
Weakley eclipsed 2,000 career points at Luray and ranks fourth all-time in VHSL girls basketball scoring history, and it took the Bulldogs to three consecutive title games.
“She outworks everyone and just plays harder,” Lucas said. “I am so proud of how she’s made the transition and stayed true to herself and what got her there.”
Upon arrival at Frostburg State, it took little time for Weakley to make herself at home.
She started all 30 games in her debut season and led Division III women’s basketball with an average of 25.5 points per game, shooting 43.6 percent from the field.
In a win over West Liberty on Feb. 15, Weakley scored a career-high 47 points and grabbed 15 rebounds. She finished with 19 double-doubles on the year. She also broke FSU’s and the Mountain East Conference’s single-season scoring record with 766.
“I feel like I’ve definitely grown throughout my freshman season, especially assists-wise,” Weakley said. “I’ve improved at looking around the court, seeing better, and not making so many freshman mistakes and sudden turnovers. … A lot of that has come from my coaches and 1-on-1 workouts. We work on things I specifically need to work on and evolve my game in that manner. I think that was a really big thing for me.”
Weakley finished the season averaging 10.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. She was named the MEC Freshman of the Year and was a first-team all-conference selection.
She earned an honorable mention All-American spot, a D2CCA All-American second-team honor, and the World Exposure Report NCAA DII Freshman of the Year.
“In the preseason, we saw her potential, and we knew right away that she could score the basketball,” Eckleberry said. “Emilee’s motor does not stop. You saw that early and immediately knew the impact she’d have. You could easily see she was special.”
In that 47-point outing in February, Weakley hit a halfcourt buzzer-beat to win it.
As a result, the play was featured on ESPN’s Sportscenter with Scott Van Pelt.
Looking back, Weakley could have gone a different route and attended a D-I school.
Instead, she stuck to her gut and rolled with Eckleberry and the staff to FSU.
“So many people get caught up in saying they’re attending a Division I school,” Weakley said. “You’ll find so many athletes going to a D-I school and then say, ‘Wow, this isn’t all it was cracked up to be.’ But you should really consider all factors. There’s so much competition at the D-II level. We work just as hard, work really hard. Go where you’re happy. I thought I’d be happy somewhere I didn’t have to eat, breathe, and sleep basketball and knew my coaches had my back. I focused on that, and I felt Frostburg was the right place and somewhere I could do it. I just found people I wanted to play for. A lot of people get caught up in the title but don’t listen to all the voices around you.”
Weakley was Eckleberry’s first priority when she took the job at FSU, as she knew she was the type of player that could come on campus and immediately make an impact.
At that point, the Bobcats head coach promised Weakley that she’d one day be a household name and earn All-American honors in her career if she kept improving.
Little did she know that would happen so quickly.
“Emilee is a flat-out athlete who can put the ball through the hoop. That’s what we needed — someone that can come in and produce immediately and score the basketball. In my style, I like to have [taller] girls. I knew Em was a guard, but she can play all five positions and shoot the ball from outside. It was a no-brainer for me. I definitely got a steal, and I’m very fortunate she came here to Frostburg.”
