Call it a local sports smorgasbord, because by the spring – if all goes according to plan – there will be enough options to satisfy any appetite.
A quick glance ahead shows, come March, football seasons for James Madison, Bridgewater College and the high schools will be underway. Basketball campaigns will enter the postseason, and first pitches will have been thrown to begin baseball at every level here. Lacrosse, softball, soccer and volleyball are all going to be played across the Shenandoah Valley then, too.
And although the coronavirus is likely to continue impacting schedules and attendance, there are reasons for optimism and I’m an optimistic person.
Multiple vaccines have arrived, and this past fall when one wasn't available many seasons were played safely elsewhere. The FBS had interruptions, but the College Football Playoff semifinals were played Friday. Prep football happened in 35 states.
So, it can be done, and I can’t wait to have to hustle from Bridgeforth Stadium to Yoder Arena to Veterans Memorial Park and from one game or practice to the next. That’s because the sliver of sports we did get last year, at the very least, revealed there are reasons to be eager about 2021.
That starts with the behemoth and perennial FCS national-title contending Dukes. After appearing in three of the last four championship games, they’ll get two cracks at capturing a crown this year. First, in an abbreviated spring and then in a regular fall.
Second-year coach Curt Cignetti isn’t punting on any of those seasons, so it’ll be fascinating to see how he and his staff manage consecutive campaigns without much time in between them to go along with the lofty the expectations JMU always has.
“We’re all in,” Cignetti said after a fall practice in October. “If there’s a scoreboard and it counts, we’re all in. There are no exhibition games.”
His program could play as many as 28 contests over 11 months beginning in February and he’s retooled his roster to vie for a championship in each season.
He’s not the only JMU coach anxious to see what his team can do once it returns to game action either.
During the fall, Dukes baseball skipper Marlin Ikenberry told me he probably has the deepest collection of talent he’s had since taking the job. JMU returns most of its team from a group that started 10-6 last spring before COVID-19 halted everything. From Feb. 18 through Feb. 28 the Dukes won six straight and in their last game on March 11 they beat Big Ten foe Maryland.
Ikenberry’s bunch has star power and the premier pitching to succeed. Two-way standout Chase DeLauter takes must-see at-bats with the potential to draw a crowd – once we’re allowed to do that again, of course – to Eagle Field. His summer with the Rockingham County Baseball League’s Broadway Bruins proved that as he clubbed 18 home runs in 30 games.
Former Turner Ashby right-handed pitcher Justin Showalter led the Colonial Athletic Association in wins last spring with his 4-0 mark and had a 0.67 ERA. And hard-throwing 6-foot-5 Nick Stewart, who had options to go pro last year, gives Ikenberry a pair of reliable, veteran arms.
Beyond JMU, the area’s baseball is in terrific shape. The RCBL is in line to follow a memorable 2020 season and the Valley Baseball League is planning a relaunch after its 2020 season was canceled. Teams at Bridgewater College and at Eastern Mennonite University tallied 11 wins apiece last spring before being shut down.
And there are future Division I players, either already signed or simply committed, scattered across the Bull Run, Shenandoah and Valley Districts, as well. Broadway’s Bryce Suters (JMU) and Bransen Hensley (West Virginia), Fort Defiance’s Ryan Cook (JMU) and Tristan Shoemaker (Virginia) and Page County’s T.R. Williams (Virginia Tech) are all college-baseball bound.
Along those lines of the top-level prep sports talent, East Rockingham basketball wing Tyler Nickel and the Eagles will be back on the floor this week. He set the Virginia High School League record for scoring by any player in state history through his first two seasons, and as a top recruit he has his pick of what school he’ll play college basketball for. Nickel will headline the shortened high school basketball calendar.
Hoops season has already started for the teams at JMU. But when BC and EMU take the floor later this month, it’ll mark the first Old Dominion Athletic Conference sport to played since March. And the return of the ODAC means, BC football and longtime coach Michael Clark finally get a chance to follow up their 2019 campaign when they reached the Division III playoffs.
And I’ll give you one more player worth watching this year – JMU softball senior Kate Gordon. The Page County product set the Dukes’ career home run record last spring, has 50 homers entering this spring and will only add to that mark during her final season in Harrisonburg.
So here’s to the hopeful variety of sports coming to you in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.