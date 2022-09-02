Madison County (0-0) at No. 3 Central (1-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Central 35, Madison County 14 (Nov. 12, 2021 in Woodstock)
Central last week: Central 38, Page County 0
Madison County last week: Did not play
Notes: Central has won 12 of its last 14 games. ... The Falcons ran for 211 yards in a shutout victory over Page County to open the season a week ago. ... Central receiver Luc Retrosi scored on a punt return and a 35-yard receiving touchdown last week. ... Three different running backs reached the end zone for the Falcons in the victory. ... Madison County quarterback Wade Fox is a four-year starter at the position and led Region 2B in total yards and touchdowns a year ago. ... Mountaineers linebacker Morgan Tompkins is a three-year starter that led the team in tackles last season. ... Madison features four players on the offensive line that have started two or more seasons. ... 6-foot, 165-pound receiver Billy Acton is a three-year starter for the Mountaineers and one of Fox's top weapons.
Prediction: Central 28, Madison County 24
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.