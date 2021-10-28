Madison County (2-6) at East Rockingham (2-4)
7:30 p.m.
Last Meeting: East Rockingham 49, Madison County 12 (Nov. 8, 2019 in Elkton)
East Rockingham last week: Clarke County 28, East Rockingham 14
Madison County last week: Madison County 42, Park View 18
Notes: East Rockingham has won seven of its nine meetings all-time against Madison County. ... Eagles quarterback Jakari Eaves leads the Bull Run District with 868 passing yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions. ... ERHS running backs Logan Frye and Ben Dinkel have combined for 476 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. ... The Eagles have three different receiver with at least 175 yards. ... Dinkel leads East Rockingham on defense with 114 tackles. ... Madison County hasn't had a winning season since 2010. ... Mountaineers quarterback Wade Fox has 1,038 total yards and 11 touchdowns this season. ... Madison running back Demetrius Walker has 99 carries for 439 yards and three scores. ... Mountaineers receiver Taylor Fincham leads the team with 18 receptions for 241 yards and two touchdowns. ... Morgan Thompkins leads Madison County with 72.5 tackles.
Prediction: East Rockingham 34, Madison County 14
