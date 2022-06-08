Matthew Mamatas’ RBI single in the top of the 10th proved to be the difference for Harrisonburg in a 6-5 victory over Staunton in Valley Baseball League action at Moxie Stadium in Gypsy Hill Park on Tuesday.
Seaver King was 3-for-5 with a double and three runs scored for the Turks (2-2) while Sam Schner finished 2-for-5 with a pair of runs scored as well.
Also for Harrisonburg, Jaylon Lee (James Madison) had an RBI single.
Matthew Gainer got the start on the mound for the Turks, lasting 4.2 innings and giving up one earned run on six hits and two walks.
James Madison’s Matt Kleinfelter then relieved him with 4.1 strong frames, giving up one earned run on six hits and a walk with six strikeouts.
For the Braves (1-3), who suffered their third straight loss, Bridgewater College’s Jeffrey Snider was 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles in the loss.
Joe Delossantos was 2-for-5 with a two-run home run for Staunton.
Harrisonburg 201 020 000 1 — 6 8 2
Staunton 100 010 003 0 — 5 12 1
Gainer, Kleinfelter, Smith and Stadler. LaRue, Hellums, Fischer, Neal and Price, Peterson. W — Kleinfelter. L — Neal. SV — Smith. HR — STA: Delossantos, first inning, none on.
