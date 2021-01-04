He waited 31 games for the first one of his NFL career and a lot less time for the next.
On Sunday, Buffalo Bills safety Dean Marlowe intercepted passes on consecutive defensive plays as part of the Bills’ 56-26 rout of the Miami Dolphins at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. Marlowe, a former four-time All-Colonial Athletic Association selection who tallied 12 interceptions during his college playing days with James Madison, hadn’t notched one in the pros previously.
“I wanted us as a collective group to just go out there on defense and do what we do,” Marlowe told reporters after the game. “It’s Week 17, the last week of the [regular] season, we wanted to finish strong and take every opportunity and maximize it.”
Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw each of the passes Marlowe snagged and took the other way.
Late in the third quarter, Tagovailoa sailed a throw high that receiver Lynn Bowden could only graze with a finger and as the ball was tipped into the air, Marlowe ran toward it, secured the ball and had a return of 16 yards.
Buffalo, which clinched the AFC’s No. 2 seed for the postseason with its win, scored on the consequent possession, capitalizing on Marlowe’s first interception. On the very next snap for Tagovailoa, early in the fourth quarter, he overshot another receiver and Marlowe was in perfect position for an easy interception.
Marlowe finished the 2020 regular season with 17 tackles, 1.5 sacks, three passes defended, the pair of interceptions and a fumble recovery. He and the Bills host the seventh-seeded Indianapolis Colts on Saturday at 1 p.m. as part of Wildcard Weekend.
All of the ex-Dukes continuing into the playoffs play on Saturday. In the NFC, the No. 4-seed Washington Football Team welcomes the No. 5-seed Tampa Bay Buccaneers for an 8:15 p.m. kickoff in a matchup featuring three JMU alums – cornerback Jimmy Moreland and offensive linemen Aaron Stinnie and Josh Wells.
Washington captured the NFC East on Sunday Night Football with its 20-14 victory against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Moreland started and had a tackle. For the year, the ex-seventh round pick played in all 16 games, earned five starts and tallied 44 tackles, an interception and a pass breakup.
Stinnie and Wells each played on special teams in Tampa Bay’s 44-27 home win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. This season, Wells played in 15 games with one start and Stinnie appeared in six games.
Former JMU safety Raven Greene’s team, the Green Bay Packers, are headed to the postseason as the top seed in the NFC, but Greene is hurt. He was placed on injured reserve last month with a shoulder injury. Before being sidelined, he had 40 tackles, five passes defended and an interception.
The Tennessee Titans are also playoff bound. They’ll match up with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at 1 p.m. Ex-JMU wide receiver Rashard Davis was signed to the Titans’ practice squad on Dec. 25.
The season is over for four other former Dukes – tight end Daniel Brown, defensive end Ron’Dell Carter, quarterback Ben DiNucci and wide receiver Ishmael Hyman.
Brown caught one pass for 18 yards and had a special teams tackle for the New York Jets in their loss Sunday at New England. He had two catches for 31 yards and four total tackles over 16 contests.
And at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Carter recorded the first tackle of his career on special teams for the Dallas Cowboys in their setback to the New York Giants. Carter, undrafted after earning FCS All-American honors in 2019, was appearing in his third game for the Cowboys. DiNucci, who played in three games and earned one start earlier this season, was inactive.
Hyman spent all year as a member of the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad.
