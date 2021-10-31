Luray junior Jaidyn McClung is the Bull Run District Volleyball Player of the Year.
McClung, a junior outside hitter who led the district in kills this season, was joined on the All-Bull Run District first team by teammate Trinity Belton, East Rockingham’s Margo Fox and Page County’s Caris Lucas.
Other members of the all-district first team were Central’s Emily Funkhouser, Rappahannock County’s Mirandah Jenkins, Clarke County’s Bella Stem and Natalia Rodriguez and Madison County’s Lizzie Burbridge and Kylie Jenkins. There were eight at-large selections, a libero and a defensive specialist chosen.
The second team, meanwhile, consisted of three East Rock players in Madelyn Williams, Alliyah McNair and Sarah Smith. The ERHS trio was joined by Central’s Ella Toothman, Viliane Luyando and Bailey Sheetz, Clarke County’s Abigail Peace, Madison’s Lindsay McDaniel and Mila Myers and Strasburg’s Kenley Smith.
The Eagles and Falcons tied for the regular-season district championship with a 13-3 league record, but East Rock won both meetings between the two teams and also won the district tournament last week.
In other local sports over the weekend:
Women’s Volleyball
James Madison 3, Northeastern 0: Junior Sophia Davis racked up 16 kills and surpassed 200 for the season to help James Madison complete an impressive 25-19, 26-24, 25-21 Colonial Athletic Association sweep of Northeastern on Sunday in Godwin Hall in Harrisonburg.
Caroline Dozier added 36 assists and 10 digs for the Dukes (15-5, 9-3 CAA) while Savannah Marshall had 16 digs and eight assists, Miette Veldman finished with 12 kills and Madilyn O’Toole added 14 digs.
In a 25-17, 25-15, 25-16 sweep of the Huskies on Saturday, Veldman led the Dukes with 18 kills.
Dozier finished with 31 assists and nine digs while four other JMU players had at least three blocks in the match.
Men’s Soccer
James Madison 1, Drexel 0: Redshirt freshman Axel Ahlander ripped a goal in the 72nd minute to give James Madison a thrilling 1-0 CAA victory over Drexel on Saturday at Sentara Park.
Tyler Clegg had the assist for the Dukes (11-4-1, 5-2 CAA) while Martin Leu posted his sixth shutout of the season in goal.
Women’s Soccer
James Madison 2, Delaware 1: In Harrisonburg, Lexi Vanderlinden and Ginger Deel each scored as James Madison managed to earn an important 2-1 victory over CAA opponent Delaware on Sunday.
Amanda Attanasi and Ellie Johnson had an assist each for the Dukes (9-8-1, 6-3 CAA), who will serve at the No. 3 seed in the upcoming conference tournament, while goalkeeper Alexandra Blom posted sixth saves.
Eastern Mennonite 8, Hollins 0: A hat trick from Hannah York helped propel Eastern Mennonite to a dominating 8-0 shutout of Old Dominion Athletic Conference foe Hollins on Saturday in Harrisonburg.
Five different players scored in the win for the Royals (5-10-1, 3-6-1 ODAC), who also got goals from Samm Livermore (2), Laura Troyer, Hailey Smith and former Harrisonburg High School standout Ashley Iscoa.
Bridgewater 1, Virginia Wesleyan 1: Alicia Keo scored her sixth goal of the season minutes into the second half as Bridgewater battled to a 1-1 draw with ODAC opponent Virginia Wesleyan on Saturday at BC.
Ashley Sabatino assisted for the Eagles (14-1-3, 6-0-3 ODAC) while Sydney Davis had eight saves.
Bridgewater will be the No. 2 seed in the ODAC tournament and host No. 7 Randolph-Macon on Tuesday.
Women’s Field Hockey
Eastern Mennonite 1, Ferrum 0: Two goals from Brandy Troutman led the way for Eastern Mennonite in a 7-0 ODAC victory over Ferrum in the regular-season home finale on Saturday in Harrisonburg.
Morgan Leslie (2), Courtney Crawford, Cassidy Armstrong and Skylar Hedgepeth also scored for the Royals (8-10, 1-0 ODAC) while Marie Wilson finished with a team-high four saves in goal.
Stanhope Leads Dukes At CAA Championships
Miranda Stanhope (21:44) finished as the individual runner-up to lead James Madison in a fourth-place showing at the CAA cross country championships Saturday at Franklin Park in Boston, Mass.
It was the second straight season Stanhope earned second place at the meet and All-CAA honors.
Brooke Manion (17th, 22:44), Maddy Hesler (19th, 22:46) and Sofia Terenziani (20th, 22:47) also earned top-20 honors for the Dukes, who earned fourth place overall as a team with 85 points behind three-time CAA champion Elon (27), second-place Northeastern (66) and third-place Delaware (66).
Former Harrisonburg standout Hannah Miller (23:15), now a junior at Elon, finished 29th.
EMU Cross Country Impresses At ODAC Championships
The Eastern Mennonite women’s cross country team earned third and the men were fourth at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference cross country championships on Bridgewater’s campus Saturday.
Allison Shelly (14th, 24:50) was the top finisher for the Royals and followed by teammate Jenna Weaver (18th, 6:48) — a first-year runner and former standout at nearby Eastern Mennonite School.
For the men, Justice Allen (18th, 27:43) led the way while Broadway alum Isaac Alderfer (27:56) was 20th.
The Bridgewater men’s and women’s cross country teams both finished fifth in their respective team events.
Emily Smeds (9th, 24:29) was the best finisher for the BC women while Mackenzie Young (25:45) was 24th.
The men were led by Bennett Cupps (28:23), who finished in 26th out of 90 runners for the Eagles.
Gladiators Capture Third Straight Regional Crown
Riverheads won its third consecutive Class 1 West regional cheer championship Saturday in Riner.
The Gladiators will compete in the combined Virginia High School League Class 1-2 cheer championship this Saturday at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond along with Stuarts Draft and East Rockingham.
Fort Defiance and Spotswood, meanwhile, will compete in the Class 3 competition that same day at VCU.
