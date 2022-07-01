Jeff Bourne takes the unofficial James Madison University anthem “Start Wearing Purple” to heart. It’s rare to see the JMU athletic director in public not donning at least one item of clothing that color.
But Bourne picked up one new item of Dukes gear last week he’s been waiting to wear. A bright purple ball cap with the JMU logo on the front and the Sun Belt Conference crest along the side has sat behind Bourne’s desk the past several days, but never on his head. Not until today.
The first of July has arrived and it’s official. JMU has left the FCS and the Colonial Athletic Association behind. The Dukes are officially in the FBS, college football highest subdivision, and members of the Sun Belt.
Bourne’s legacy at JMU is cemented in stone, and perhaps one day bronzed in a statue. He navigated the wild, wild world of conference realignment and took James Madison to places nearly unimaginable when he took the job in 1999. Now he’ll finally allow himself the simple celebration of putting on a new favorite hat.
“It’s a phenomenal landing spot for JMU,” Bourne said. “It’s a day we have looked forward to for a long time. It’s really an ideal move at the right time and I’m truly excited about what it means for our athletic program and our future.”
The job, of course, is not done. JMU is in the Sun Belt, a league poised to be one of the best and most competitive outside of the Power 5, but it has to show it can win there. The Dukes were a superpower in the CAA, working with a nearly $60 million budget more than twice as large as many of its old conference mates and racked up championships accordingly.
Now, JMU is in an arms race. The Dukes have fine facilities for a Group of 5 conference team and improvements for volleyball, track, soccer and lacrosse are already underway. But there’s always room for improvement.
New league foe Coastal Carolina just revealed plans for an glorious new indoor football practice facility. Providing the gridiron Dukes with something similar — i.e., not a half field under a low ceiling across campus like the current setup — is certainly on coach Curt Cignetti’s wish list.
Bourne has seen bat-and-ball palaces that exist at some other Sun Belt schools and knows JMU has room to grow at Veterans Memorial Park, home to the Dukes’ baseball and softball programs. Thursday the Dukes announced a planned expansion to the softball stadium that will increase capacity to 1,500, upgrade lighting and expand the press box, among other improvements.
“I think over time the baseball facility is going to have to be ramped up,” Bourne said. “It’s already a really nice facility, and it’s in a good place when you consider all Sun Belt teams. But if you look at the top of the Sun Belt there are things there that we can still improve. We already have plans to start work on the softball field, an expansion of that. We’re going to have to do the same thing with baseball. You’ve seen it in the postseason, the Sun Belt has a really powerful baseball league.”
Playing in the Sun Belt automatically brings more intriguing matchups for JMU fans. Rivalries with Old Dominion, Appalachian State and Marshall are sure to bring big crowds and more attention than conference games against Elon, Towson and Delaware ever did.
But the move up increases opportunities for JMU outside of conference games as well. The Dukes already have future football games on the schedule against Virginia and Virginia Tech, and for the first time ever there’s real hope the Cavaliers and Hokies might someday play at Bridgeforth Stadium.
Additionally, the Sun Belt office, which gains clout among college sports big wigs by the day, can help the Dukes find better opponents in other sports. High profile multi-team events in men’s and women’s basketball and early season warm-weather tournaments for the baseball and softball programs can be huge for those programs in recruiting and for postseason resumes.
Bourne said the Sun Belt will make getting into those events easier, which is just one of many examples of JMU officials finding the Sun Belt more cooperative than its previous home.
“Scheduling can either sink you, or it can help build you. They were willing to help on a number of fronts like that,” Bourne said. “A lot of it is still institutionally driven and we’ve got work to do on our part, but they are happy to act as an advocate and jump in and help us, which I appreciate. I’m just very appreciative of the Sun Belt and what they’ve done and how they continue to work with us from a proactive standpoint.”
