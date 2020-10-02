Prom is coming up soon. Girls bought fancy dresses. Boys have rented tuxedos. There’s even discussion of when and where to hold the after party.
Just one problem. Nobody has a date yet.
Yeah, attempting to put together schedules for the college basketball season — now only about seven weeks away — is playing out like high school drama. A mid-major program such as James Madison is the equivalent of a nice guy with a pretty cool car.
Sure, the pretty girl in your homeroom would love to go with you. It’s just that she heard the homecoming king might ask her, so she wants to wait and see what happens there. It’s definitely a maybe.
Everybody associated with college basketball is eager to finalize their schedules, announce their plans to play starting Nov. 25 and generate some buzz for the sport that with its multi-billion dollar tournament funds nearly everything else the NCAA does.
It’s especially true for athletic departments such as JMU that are missing out on football and other sports this fall. But nobody wants to be the first to give anybody a firm “yes” when it’s still possible a slightly better offer might come around.
The NCAA, which decided to delay the start of the season by two weeks and cut down the minimum and maximum number of games, figured out a way to make an already tricky situation tougher by treating 2020-21 like a normal season in one odd way: recognizing multi-team events.
Division I programs are limited to 25 regular season games, unless they play in a multi-team event, which could allow teams to play up to 27.
It’s a concept that dates back to the days when the Preseason NIT and Maui Invitational were special early-season events a program might have the opportunity to participate in once every few years, if it was lucky. Back then they were called exempt tournaments, meaning they offered an exemption to play an extra game or two.
But with that loophole in place, early-season tournaments and round robins popped up all over the place. Everybody figured out a way to participate in a multi-team event and get the extra games whether it came with a trip to Maui or not. Thus, events such as the Men Against Breast Cancer Oakland Hoops Challenge were born.
Sticking with this concept in the middle of a pandemic was madness, and not the awesome kind we all hope will come back in March.
Instead of just allowing teams to schedule 27 games however they saw fit, the multi-team events or MTE’s have everyone jockeying. The Charleston Classic, which was moved to Orlando, has already seen Florida State, Oklahoma State and College of Charleston pull out. Some of them will look for another MTE to play in. Others, such as Florida State, have the luxury of sticking to a 25-game schedule because the ACC schedule provides more than enough opportunity to put together an NCAA Tourney resume.
Friday, the National Association of Basketball Coaches asked the NCAA to consider scrapping the plan and simply allowing everyone to schedule 27 games. But there’s no indication yet if the NCAA will accept that proposal.
So many teams, JMU included, are considering hosting their own MTE on campus as a way to get 27 games on the schedule. But getting anyone to sign a contract to come play is a challenge. With everyone struggling financially, other mid-majors are holding out hope they can earn a payday going to play at a high-major.
That’s another option for the Dukes, who have also been in contact with Power 5 conference schools about participating in one of their MTE’s.
On the women’s side, JMU has been successful enough to weigh its own options. The Dukes hope to simply keep its existing schedule intact. But they have also told VCU to keep a spot open in its proposed MTE just in case.
Something has to give, but. nothing can happen as long as everyone is waiting for somebody else to make the first decision. It’s particularly frustrating for somebody in Byington’s situation. Under a first-year coach trying to turn around a program that hasn’t had a winning season since 2016, JMU just wants as many games as possible to establish a system and culture.
So Byington, or more accurately director of basketball operations Keith Chesley, is waiting patiently for the phone to ring. Surely somebody out there just wants to go to the dance.
