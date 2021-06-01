Enjoys these final days as an underdog, James Madison. Starting next year, you’re just another powerhouse.
At the moment, it seems like everyone in the sports world has jumped on the Dukes bandwagon as JMU prepares to play No. 1 Oklahoma at noon Thursday in the Women’s College World Series. From softball royalty (Jennie Finch) to ESPN personalities (Maria Taylor) to some of the NFL’s biggest names (Terrell Owens, Ron Rivera), the sports world has adopted JMU softball as its team since the Dukes began its run through SEC powers Tennessee and Missouri.
What’s not to love about a team from the little ol’ Colonial Athletic Association taking down Power 5 giants with 13 Women’s College World Series appearances between them? JMU pitcher Odicci Alexander is the breakout star of the tournament. Her mixture of intense glares and electric smiles, not to mention a fastball that still tops 70 mph in the late innings, are made for TV.
But this kind of love doesn’t last. Just ask Gonzaga men’s basketball or Boise State football. These days they’re often treated with the same disdain as a Kentucky or an Alabama.
To get Biblical with it, David was awfully popular right after he took down Goliath. But once he was a threat to seize the throne he suddenly had enemies.
Of course anybody paying close attention to college softball knew it might only be a matter of time before JMU broke through to the sport’s biggest stage.
This was the Dukes’ third Super Regional appearance in the past five NCAA Tournaments. They’ve been Top 25 staples for years and in typical seasons they spend the early weeks of the season going toe-to-toe with SEC, Big 12 and Pac-12 programs before it’s time to start beating up on the CAA.
COVID-19 didn’t allow for that kind of schedule this time around, so of course some people looked at JMU’s record -- now 39-2 -- with some skepticism. But doubting JMU didn't take into account the fact the Dukes averaged 47 victories a season between 2013 and 2019, three times winning 50 games or more. They entered the Super Regional leading the all-time series with Mizzou, including a victory against the Tigers in 2020.
At this point, the similarities between JMU softball and Gonzaga basketball are uncanny and go beyond the philosophy of scheduling a daunting non-conference slate because there are bigger goals than conference championship that’s become a foregone conclusion.
The Zags initially rose to prominence in the late 1990s under Dan Monson, a coach with ties to Gonzaga’s region who took the Zags to the Elite Eight in 1999. Monson bailed for a Power 5 conference job and was replaced by his assistant Mark Few, who not only has a higher winning percentage than his predecessor, he eventually took Gonzaga to the Final Four.
Monson never had as much success at Minnesota as he did at Gonzaga, which played for a NCAA championship under Few in April and is the favorite to win it all next season.
The Dukes’ softball run began under Elkton native Mickey Dean, who led JMU to its first Super Regional in 2016. Dean left for Auburn after the 2017 season, handing the keys to assistant Loren LaPorte. Fast forward to today, LaPorte is preparing her team for Oklahoma City while Dean’s seat at Auburn is starting to warm up.
When it comes to college hoops, Gonzaga is one of the few Cinderellas that didn’t eventually go back to scrubbing floors. Few, a native of the Pacific Northwest, continually turned down job offers on an annual basis.
LaPorte is a Virginian, she and husband Josh were both athletes at Roanoke College. She’ll no doubt be mentioned for every high profile softball job that opens up. But if the Dukes can keep her at home, then sky's the limit for the program in the coming decades.
That, of course, would be awesome for JMU. But everybody else is going to hate it.
