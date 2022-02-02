The smile of James Madison athletic director Jeff Bourne each time commissioner Keith Gill and his Sun Belt Conference staff step onto the JMU campus says a lot about the value of a positive working relationship.
In this case, it revealed the joy in feeling the Dukes are joining a league interested in helping the school succeed.
Gill was back in Harrisonburg on Wednesday morning for the official announcement that JMU’s football program would participate as a member of the Sun Belt starting next season. That’s long been the expectation as the Dukes’ other sports will become members on July 1, but the process of transitioning from FCS to FBS football is more complicated.
There are plenty of financial reasons for Bourne and everyone at James Madison to feel excited about the move from the Colonial Athletic Association to the SBC. The increase in money flowing into JMU via media rights, donations, ticket sales and other avenues is significant.
But as much as anything, the Dukes are celebrating a functional relationship with its league office and peer schools. Multiple times this week, JMU men's basketball coach Mark Byington said his team doesn't even consider games against other CAA schools, including his alma mater UNC Wilmington, conference games at this point.
“It’s a breath of fresh air,” Bourne said more than once while sitting next to Gill during the Wednesday press conference. “It’s good to have a great working relationship with your colleague, but it’s also nice to know there is an advocacy for every element of what you’re trying to do.”
For a few years now, the perception from the Dukes’ point of view has been that the CAA would rather bring JMU back to the pack than help it reach its potential.
If you ask folks working in the JMU athletic department, the league’s presidents and athletic directors have continually voted with the motivation of negating the competitive advantages that came from the Dukes’ having a large fanbase and budget that dwarfed the rest of the league.
Those same people would say those votes sometimes came at the detriment of the CAA as a whole. There’s no better example than the Colonial’s streaming broadcast deal with FloSports.
JMU, which generated a significant profit from its own Madizone product before the league went exclusive with Flo, was the only school to vote against the contract with the fledgling content provider. The move alienated fans and alumni of each school and essentially eliminated national exposure for the entire league.
When Gill mentioned again on Wednesday that JMU fans now need to only remember the four letters “ESPN” to know where to watch the Dukes next fall, Bourne’s grin was unmistakable.
JMU’s perspective on how things soured with the CAA, a league the school helped found and stuck with through the previous round of conference realignment, could be skewed. There’s likely plenty of blame to go around for how the relationship with the other CAA schools deteriorated. The honeymoon stage between JMU and the Sun Belt probably won't last forever.
But going on with the CAA was never going to work with feelings the way they were and right now the contrast between that and the JMU's love affair with the Sun Belt is impossible to miss.
JMU’s optimism about the Sun Belt goes well beyond moving from FloSports to ESPN. Gill’s been working for months to help the Dukes get a FBS football schedule put together for 2022 and cut down what was previously a two-year transition period to switch NCAA subdivisions by at least a year.
Gill continues to work behind the scenes to get the Sun Belt’s other incoming members — Old Dominion, Marshall and Southern Mississippi — in position where they can also play a SBC schedule in 2022.
It helps that JMU is joining a conference featuring 14 similar and like-minded institutions. JMU is leaving a league with schools such as Northeastern, Hofstra and Drexel that have very little in common with the Dukes.
Was it ever reasonable to expect a private school in Boston with a powerhouse ice hockey program and no football team to want to take the CAA in the same direction as James Madison?
Sun Belt programs appear to have an understanding they can have heated battles and rivalries on the field, but national success for any one team pulls the rest up as well.
“There’s a commonality of mindset and mission that is going to be helpful,” Gill said. “Everybody wants to achieve at a high level. We all want to make sure we are in the New Year’s Six (bowl games) or an expanded (College Football Playoff). I think that is something that binds us. There is a focus on a mission that all of our schools have bought into.”
In the Sun Belt, even schools that might have reason to hold a grudge against the Dukes have been working alongside Bourne and Co. to make all this happen. The latest kerfuffle between JMU and the CAA was about the league upholding a bylaw to keep the Dukes’ out of the conference tournaments.
JMU voted to do the same thing to Old Dominion circa 2013, but the Monarchs’ leadership supported the Dukes during every step of the process. Bourne hinted that ODU athletic director Wood Selig has also been helpful in finding new homes for JMU’s lacrosse, field hockey and swimming teams, sports not sponsored by the Sun Belt, as well as advising the Dukes on the FCS-to-FBS transition that ODU went through eight years ago.
The Dukes are avoiding playing a hybrid FCS-FBS schedule, thanks in part to information they’ve gotten from Selig and Co.
“I think I learned a lot from Wood,” Bourne said. “I didn’t want to go down that path. It couldn’t be a better scenario right now for us.”
That’s in large part because of the work Bourne and the JMU brass have done. But possibly just as much because of the people they now have working with them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.