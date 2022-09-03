The move to the FBS was supposed to mean a more challenging regular season, and the tests will surely get harder.
But Saturday was a perfect way to start a new era at James Madison. From the all-day revelry outside Bridgeforth Stadium to the nearly packed house inside, this was what JMU officials had in mind when it made the move to college football’s highest level.
Then the game began beneath Massanutten Mountain’s majesty and the Dukes offense moved in purple waves of gain to the tune of a 44-7 victory against Middle Tennessee State. It cost James Madison $700,000 to bring the Blue Raiders in for the season opener. Money well spent on a night Dukes fans won’t forget.
It’s hard to focus on any one area where JMU excelled, because it was across the board. Early in the second half the Dukes had outgained the Blue Raiders by nearly 400 yards and built a five-touchdown lead.
Quarterback Todd Centeio, a graduate transfer who started at Colorado State last season with mixed results, was just a hair off on some of his first throws in a JMU uniform. But by the second quarter he looked like a maestro on the way to six touchdown passes.
Middle Tennessee State was the team that was supposed to bring the Air Raid offense to Harrisonburg, but Centeio was the one lighting it up, never more so than on a perfectly-placed 35-yard touchdown pass to Kris Thornton through the arms of two defenders to give the Dukes an insurmountable lead with hardly any time gone in the third quarter.
Centeio also showed he’s a true dual threat, rushing for 110 yards, but there was plenty of glory to go around. Reggie Brown and Kris Thornton each caught multiple touchdowns. Percy Agyei-Obese gained more than five yards per carry in his return from an injury that ended his season last year and the defense answered all the pressing questions of the preseason.
“Inside the locker room we had a different mentality,” Thornton said after making 12 catches for 155 yards and three scores. “The environment was great, just running out to a sold out crowd, basically.”
Linebacker Taurus Jones was electric, leading the linebackers in the way Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey did before he left JMU for Texas after the spring game. The Dukes cornerbacks had essentially no starting experience coming into the game, but you’d have never known it.
“They did have some opportunities and dropped some passes and over threw a few,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said. “But the thing is, we really limited them on defense. We were so physical and tackled well. There was some good coverage out there too.”
Any one desperate to search for a drawback from Saturday might point to the way the stadium eventually emptied out in the second half. The move to the FBS was supposed to bring more interesting and competitive early season games.
With this one out of hand in the third, many fans left in search of the nearest stocked ice chest. Next week, the Dukes play host to FCS Norfolk State, which opened with a 55-3 loss at Marshall.
It’s probably not going to be any more exciting next week.
Hopefully even the casual JMU fans are looking at the big picture. Conference games are coming, and the Sun Belt is one of the most competitive leagues in the nation. After one game, the Dukes look like they are ready to mix it up with the likes of Marshall and Appalachian State.
But that’s down the road. Saturday was about living in the FBS moment.
And what a moment it was.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.