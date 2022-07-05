Dr. Marvin T. Chiles found a spot to relax in his Norfolk garage, lit a cigar and made himself comfortable.
As a respected academic, requests for his expert opinion aren’t unusual, but this one had the historian particularly excited. Chiles is always eager to talk sports and when I first contacted him, he saw a few of his favorite subjects had intersected, so he settled in.
Chiles, an assistant professor of African American history at Old Dominion, counts among prized possessions a master’s degree from James Madison and season tickets for ODU football and basketball. He’s quite invested in the reignition of the rivalry now that the former Colonial Athletic Association foes both play FBS football and have joined the Sun Belt Conference.
“It’s been long awaited that ODU and James Madison get back together and recreate that old CAA rivalry,” Chiles said. “I follow it very closely and people down here are excited about it.”
But I didn’t call the professor simply because of his fandom. The JMU-ODU matchup, already ripe with excitement and trash talk, feels like one worthy of a nickname and annual rivalry trophy to go along with it and I needed his opinion.
Supporters of both schools generally seem to like the idea — the Dukes and Monarchs have produced dozens of classic matchups, largely on basketball courts and field hockey pitches, but football in the Sun Belt will be a big deal — and it’s something the schools are exploring.
“I will tell you ODU and I have talked about this a lot,” JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne said last week. “I often felt like when ODU left the Colonial, it was a devastating blow for us from a scheduling standpoint. Virginians are very loyal sports fans and we’re all interconnected to some level. We’ve started talking about it and I’m sure once we get our feet under us this fall and get a little more time to be together that conversation will grow.”
Initial concepts tossed around centered on both schools’ regal-themed nicknames. The Dukes and Monarchs both incorporate crowns into their logos. The Crown Classic, Game of Thrones and Royal Rumble were popular suggestions. But then another idea popped up on various message boards dedicated to each program and the Sun Belt.
Old Dominion and James Madison should play for John Henry’s Hammer.
That’s where Chiles comes in.
Growing up in the Midwest, I’d heard the story of John Henry, the railroad worker who died tragically, but not before winning an epic battle between man and machine. But I’d always figured John Henry for a purely mythic tall tale, like Paul Bunyan, Pecos Bill or Bill Brasky. Even after spending most of my adult life in Virginia, it wasn’t until recently that I found out not only was John Henry based on a real person and event, it happened in Virginia.
While the legend has grown and changed through the years, modern research essentially confirms there was a real 19th century John Henry who worked on the C&O Railroad creating tunnels through the mountains that flank the Shenandoah Valley, and he died after outperforming a new-fangled steam engine.
“I think that would be a pretty cool name for the trophy, John Henry’s Hammer,” Chiles said. “The John Henry story is so interesting because the story really entails life for Black people after the Civil War. I think it was a cool story. The legend itself really harkens to human ingenuity, Black life after the Civil War, and it’s a uniquely Virginia story. Considering the railroads are a major part of the Tidewater and the Blue Ridge Mountains, yes, I’m 100 percent behind John Henry’s Hammer.”
Of course, not everything about the John Henry story is cause for celebration. John Henry is usually portrayed as a near giant Southern man with super-human strength and will to push himself past his limits.
But historian Scott Reynolds Nelson, under whom Chiles studied while earning a Ph.D at the University of Georgia, is the world’s foremost expert on the John Henry legend and tells a different tale. Nelson found that John Henry was a New Jersey native who arrived in Virginia as the Civil War ended. Not quite 5-foot-2 and still a teenager in 1866 when he was arrested in Prince George County, he was sentenced to 10 years in the Virginia Penitentiary.
From there, John Henry, like hundreds of other Black prisoners, was leased to the C&O to work the lines. Evidence presented in Nelson’s book “Steel Drivin’ Man” indicated that, in 1871 while opening the Lewis Tunnel near Covington, John Henry did in fact best a steam drill.
It’s also true the real John Henry died before making it back to the prison in Richmond, though it wasn’t a triumphant death. John Henry’s lungs, like many others in his position, were poisoned by the silica dust inside the tunnel.
The possible drawback to creating a Steel Drivin’ Rivalry and handing John Henry’s Hammer to the winner of the JMU-ODU football game each fall is the idea of appropriating a tragic Black story for the entertainment of largely white fanbases.
There’s also the concept of John Henryism, defined as “a strategy for coping with prolonged exposure to stresses such as social discrimination by expending high levels of effort which results in accumulating physiological costs.” It’s not a stretch to draw a line from that to college sports itself.
But Chiles, who is a Black native of Virginia and knows the Commonwealth’s African American history inside and out, dismissed those concerns. To him, John Henry is a story with significant meaning for all Virginians and linking it to the Old Dominion-James Madison game makes perfect sense.
“Are you appropriating a Black story for white profit, you can put anything in that box,” Chiles said. “At a certain level you’ve got to reign that in, but the John Henry story is so interesting. The story of the Steel Drivin’ Man, that was a heroic tale.”
That’s enough for me.
After all, John Henry and men like him helped link the Chesapeake Bay and the Shenandoah Valley. By opening up the Blue Ridge and Allegheny Mountains, they connected all of Virginia to the western United States.
And the legend of John Henry is a tale that continues to resonate with and unite all kinds of people. As the machine age, followed by the computer age emerged, blue collar workers of all races identified with John Henry.
Railroad barons once pointed to John Henry as proof capitalism fueled innovation. A few decades later, the Communist Party had adopted John Henry as a mascot for the American worker. That evolved into the comic book versions of Captain America and Black Panther.
Yes, the Marvel Cinematic Universe traces back to the railroads linking Hampton Roads to the mountains.
The story itself was never written down in the 19th century originally passed along through song. The ballad of John Henry, in its various versions, eventually became one of the world’s most recorded songs.
Nearly every form of popular music to come from America, can be traced back to the ballad of John Henry, its roots eventually sprouting the blues, country, rock and roll and hip hop. John Henry paved the way for Patsy Cline and Old Crow Medicine Show in the Shenandoah Valley just as it did Missy Elliott and Timbaland in the Tidewater.
Crowning the JMU-ODU winner with a cute royal trophy would be fine, but also a missed opportunity for the schools to choose something more meaningful.
They should celebrate with a hammer in their hands.
