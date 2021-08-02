It’s a tirelessly debated topic among the James Madison faithful. Would the Dukes be better positioned for the next big shakeup in college sports if they had already made the jump from the FCS to FBS?
One man who tried hard to get JMU to move up during the conference realignment saga of 2013, former Sun Belt Conference commissioner Karl Benson, isn’t sure.
“If we are looking at status quo and I was still commissioner of the Sun Belt and James Madison wanted to make the move to FBS,” Benson said, “I think we could find a spot for James Madison.”
Benson, who was the Sun Belt commissioner from 2012-19, doesn’t think JMU’s decision back then to stay in the FCS and the Colonial Athletic Association is necessarily a hindrance if the Dukes want to move up in the near future.
During Benson’s tenure the Sun Belt lost schools including Middle Tennessee, Florida Atlantic and others to Conference USA. Benson, in turn, recruited former FCS powerhouses Appalachian State and Georgia Southern to the Sun Belt and saw his league surpass CUSA.
Whether or not an actual offer was extended to the Dukes to join the Sun Belt or any other FBS conference might be a matter of semantics. Benson now works for CarrSports Consulting, the firm that in 2013 provided James Madison with a feasibility study concluding the Dukes had the capability to move to FBS. Former Richmond athletic director Keith Gill replaced him as head of the Sun Belt.
Benson recently told the Daily News-Record he visited Harrisonburg in 2013 and discussed the possibility with JMU president Jonathan Alger and athletic director Jeff Bourne. JMU stayed put at the time and in recent years its status as one of the top FCS football programs has only grown. The Dukes have also enjoyed increased success across the entire athletic department, including deep NCAA tournament runs in men’s soccer, and softball, an NCAA championship in women’s lacrosse and a regular season CAA championship for men’s basketball last March.
“James Madison is the most valuable of the FCS membership in that footprint of the Sun Belt, Conference USA and American,” Benson said. “That’s a compliment to what Jeff and President Alger have done to continue to build James Madison.”
But does status as the best available FCS school put the Dukes in a better position now than if they’d played the last six seasons in FBS, either as a member of a conference like Old Dominion or an independent like Liberty?
Those fellow Virginia schools each made the move from FCS to FBS, but may not have provided an exact blueprint for James Madison. ODU finds itself in financial dire straits, commissioning an independent study last year that led to the school dropping wrestling and a suggestion that it leave Conference USA for a more geographically aligned league. More on that later.
Liberty has had tremendous success as a football independent and member of the Atlantic Sun in other sports. But as a private school, the Flames operate in a completely different manner than JMU with seemingly unlimited funds and nobody from the state telling them how to spend it. As an independent, Liberty spends millions to bring opponents to Lynchburg for home games.
Instead, Benson kept coming back to Appalachian State as a comparison for JMU. The Mountaineers have continued to have success on the gridiron, winning four Sun Belt titles and going to six straight bowl games. During the same period, JMU went to the FCS championship game three times, winning once, and hosted ESPN’s College Gameday show twice. The Dukes also boast a far stronger athletic department across the board.
JMU also has facilities and an athletics budget of more than $50 million that would be the envy of the entire Sun Belt or Conference USA the minute it entered those leagues. Benson thinks JMU could jump to FBS with little problem.
But if the departure of Texas and Oklahoma from the Big 12 leads to a shakeup in the American Athletic Conference -- the superior Group of Five league -- would Appalachian State be a better candidate for AAC membership? Benson didn’t necessarily give the Mountaineers the edge.
“You could argue that Appalachian State is in better position than they were before they joined the Sun Belt in terms of national recognition and readiness to move up,” he said. “That would probably be a good comparison. What did Appalachian State’s move to the Sun Belt do for them versus James Madison’s decision to stay at FCS over the past six years? Who is better prepared, hypothetically, if the American had a spot open? They both fit that geographic footprint. Who is more valuable today to the American, Appalachian State or James Madison? I’m not sure.”
If JMU was able to avoid ODU’s money troubles and still have the opportunity to wind up at the same level, it becomes more difficult to argue against riding out the past few years in FCS.
Even if the Big 12 drama doesn’t lead to a massive trickle down in the Group of Five -- and Benson said he wouldn’t be surprised if the remaining eight Big 12 teams simply stick together and hold firm -- opportunities could still come for JMU to play in an FBS league that doesn’t come with the drawback of ridiculous travel.
Texas-Arlington, a Sun Belt member that doesn’t play football, has had some level of discussion about leaving for the Missouri Valley. Might the exit of one of the conference’s western-most schools, plus a new deal with ESPN that includes several Saturday afternoon games on linear television make the Sun Belt more appealing than it seemed in 2013?
Or how about Conference USA? College football reporter Matt Brown recently reported in his Extra Points newsletter that CUSA, which has 14 members stretching from Norfolk to El Paso, could split into two leagues with each retaining an automatic berth to the NCAA basketball tournaments.
The Mountain West was formed in 1999 when the WAC split under similar circumstances, and according to Brown both ODU and Marshall are pushing for that scenario.
Marshall officials declined to comment and their ODU counterparts had not responded to a request at the time of publication, but one high-ranking Marshall employee said on the condition of anonymity it was a possibility being discussed.
An East Coast FBS conference that included natural rivalries with Marshall and Old Dominion would almost certainly be an intriguing development for JMU.
Of course, nobody knows exactly how the coming months will shake out or just how different each league could look in a year or two. But each day it becomes more likely James Madison’s leaders could once again face important decisions regarding the school’s conference future.
