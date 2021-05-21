It’s time to start talking about Sara Jubas.
Not that James Madison’s redshirt junior shortstop hasn’t been a part of the conversation around the Dukes’ success. Jubas certainly has an impressive list of well-earned accolades, racking up honors from the Colonial Athletic Association dating back to her freshman season.
But rarely has Jubas been THE talk of the town. If it’s possible for a player who has hit better than .420 for three straight seasons to be overlooked and underappreciated, then that’s Jubas. JMU wouldn’t have the same respect and reputation nationally without her. The Dukes certainly wouldn’t be playing in the winner’s bracket of the Knoxville Regional on Saturday if not for her bat.
There are reasons for that. During her career, the McDonald, Penn., product has played alongside All-Americans Kate Gordon and Megan Good, who these days enjoys a professional career in both Japan and the United States. Page County's Gordon and Good of Fort Defiance grew up in nearby counties and the combination of local ties and huge success naturally made them media darlings.
Jubas has also played with a third All-American, Odicci Alexander, who set a school record with 19 strikeouts in the Dukes 4-3 extra-inning victory against Liberty on Friday. That achievement was just about all the ESPNU crew could talk about during the broadcast.
Gordon, Good and Alexander are all more than worthy of the praise and attention that comes their way. But days like Friday serve as a reminder Jubas could easily be the face of a lot of programs.
That’s not to say her teammates and coaches haven’t noticed.
“I don’t think anyone overlooks her,” JMU coach Loren LaPorte said. “She gets it done when necessary.”
Not only did she enter the NCAA Regional hitting .427 with 10 home runs and 10 doubles in 35 games, she’s been playing the best defense of her career with just five errors and a .937 fielding percentage.
In the NCAA Tournament, the Dukes, winners of 25 straight games through Friday, have graduated from just picking on over-matched CAA teams. Offense was hard to come by against Liberty pitchers Emily Kirby and Karlie Keeney. Gordon, who went 7-for-9 with six homers last week in the conference tournament, was held hitless by the Flames.
Jubas was the only JMU player with more than one hit, a double and a triple. She scored once herself and drove in the deciding runs in the top of the 10th inning.
This is nothing new for the woman quickly establishing herself as JMU’s Miss May. Facing elimination twice in the NCAA Regional at Michigan in 2019, Jubas went 3-for-5 with a homer and a double in two victories against the Wolverines. She now has four multi-hit games in the Dukes’ past two Regional appearances.
Jubas’ big bat put her team in a desirable position. The team that comes out of Knoxville will play the winner of the regional hosted by No. 8 Missouri. If JMU can win Saturday the goal shouldn’t just be another Super Regional appearance, but the program’s first Women’s College World Series.
Larger than life photos of Alexander, Gordon, Good and Jailyn Ford - the program’s four All-Americans - adorn the side of JMU’s stadium at Veterans Memorial Park. Jubas may not have made any All-America teams yet, but as the postseason moments pile up it might be about time to start mentioning her among the Dukes’ greats.
