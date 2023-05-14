The past half decade has seen some of the most incredible postseason performances in James Madison sports history.
In 2018, Haley Warden scored four goals and won three crucial draw controls to lead JMU to the women’s lacrosse national championship. A year later, Megan Good almost single handedly carried the Dukes softball program to an NCAA Super Regional, only to see Odicci Alexander top that in 2021 with one of the most incredible runs to the Women’s College World Series.
The women of JMU keep topping themselves, and Sunday, Isabella Peterson secured herself a spot in the pantheon of the Dukes’ lady legends.
The Dukes junior attacker scored seven goals and finished with nine points. The seventh goal tied the game with less than three minutes to go after JMU had fallen four goals behind in the fourth quarter. The 15-14 comeback win sends the Dukes to the NCAA quarterfinals for the first time since JMU won the national title in 2018.
Peterson, a finalist for the Tewaaraton award, which goes to the national player of the year, also won three draw controls including key late victories in the circle after Maryland had dominated that aspect of the game all contest long. It’s the kind of performance that can move a player from simply on the list for the Tewaaraton to one of the frontrunners.
The Dukes went from dead in the water, to right back in the mix for the national title and it was a team effort. One can’t forget two goals each from Lizzy Fox and Maddie Epke, nor the game winner with less than a minute to go from Caitlin McElwee. Kat Buchanan made 11 saves, non bigger than the one of Maryland’s final shot with about 15 seconds remaining.
But simply put, the vibe around JMU’s program is much different if the Dukes season had finished in the second round or earlier for the seventh time in the past eight NCAA Tournaments. But it didn’t and that’s because of Peterson’s play.
“I can’t remember a comeback in the NCAA’s, at this level to get to the elite eight, like this,” JMU coach Shelley Klaes said. “But I’ve known from the beginning this is the team. It would have been a huge disappointment if this team didn’t get past this weekend.”
Peterson has steadily made her case to be considered the program’s all-time best player. She needed nine points coming in to tie Gail Decker’s single-season mark of 112, and got them. She already had the single season goal record and took the career points record from Decker as well. She’s done it with another season left to play.
And don’t forget who Sunday’s monster game came against. Peterson racked up her 18th hat trick of the season and her 11th straight, but she only got two shots off in the season’s first game against Maryland.
Sunday she wouldn’t be denied, converting on seven of eight shot attempts.
The Terps have long been a tough hurdle for JMU to clear. In 48 all-time meetings, JMU has defeated Maryland just six times. But they’ve now won three in a row with Peterson leading the way.
Maryland isn’t just any program. The Terps’ 15 national titles are the most in the sport. Even when JMU won it all five years ago, the lone loss during the season was to Maryland and the Dukes avoided the Terps in the playoffs.
Only five schools have won a national title since 2005: North Carolina, Boston College, Northwestern, Maryland and JMU. The other four have been final four mainstays in that time while JMU has gotten stuck in the second round or earlier time after time.
Beating Maryland in this setting starts to change the dynamic of women’s lacrosse in the DMV. To do it with a Baltimore-area product such as Peterson leading the way for the Dukes makes it all the more significant.
Another victory next week, which would get the Dukes to the Final Four, inches JMU closer to truly joining those others among the sport’s true elite.
But it’s elite players who make elite programs, and after Sunday there’s no doubt Peterson is that.
