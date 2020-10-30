It’s a huge and unprecedented year for college basketball around the Commonwealth of Virginia, a state loaded with contenders for conference titles in multiple leagues and a handful of teams primed to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament. With that, we’ve launched For Basketball Lovers, a regular news-and-notes column hitting on college hoops across Virginia...
HIGH EXPECTATIONS IN NORFOLK
Entering his eighth season as head coach at Norfolk State, Robert Jones has certainly established the Spartans as one of the most consistent programs in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, winning 75 percent of his league games.
That might have something to do with why his team was picked to win the MEAC Northern Division despite losing two of its top three scorers from a year ago in Jermaine Bishop (15.6 ppg) and Steven Whitley (10.1 ppg, 5.2 rpg). Even with the losses, junior guard Joe Bryant Jr. highlights what should be a deep, experienced roster for NSU.
“Losing two of the top players in the league hurts,” Jones said. “That hurts any program in any league across the country. One of the things that helped us during this COVID is that we do have 10 guys returning. The four guys we added on, it’s not like last year when we had 10 new guys. If that was last year during this time, everybody say a prayer for me. With 10 guys back a lot of what we do is like a refresher.”
Bryant was a preseason second-team all-conference pick at the recent MEAC media day. This season the conference, which extends geographically from Florida to Delaware, will play in Northern and Southern Divisions with games scheduled within the divisions.
Norfolk State, which went 12-4 in the MEAC last season, was picked to finish ahead of second-place Morgan State in the preseason poll. Howard, which boasts five-star recruit Makur Maker, the highest-rated player ever to sign with a MEAC school, was picked third in the MEAC North.
HAUSER PARTY
As non-conference schedules slowly come together, matchups for the ACC-Big Ten Challenge were announced Friday with Virginia and Virginia Tech drawing matchups with plenty of off-court storylines.
The Cavaliers, considered by many the preseason favorite in the ACC, will face old nemesis Michigan State on Dec. 9 in Charlottesville. The Spartans twice knocked Virginia out of the NCAA Tournament in 2014 and 2015, sparking something of a rivalry among the two programs despite not playing annually.
But the real intrigue in 2020 is the matchup of brothers Sam and Joey Hauser. The Hausers, who like U.Va. coach Tony Bennett are Wisconsin natives, began their careers together at Marquette before transferring. Sam chose Virginia while Joey is now at Michigan State.
“It's exciting. Our whole family is jacked up about it,” Sam Hauser told the Detroit Free Press. “It's something that we suspected might happen, and a lot of things are pointing towards it. Now it's finally official, so it's a big day for our family. And obviously, when we play, it'll be really fun.”
After being left out of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge last season, Virginia Tech is back in and on Dec. 8 will take on Penn State for the second time in three seasons. The Nittany Lions are 2-0 against the Hokies in the event, winning in 2014 and 2018. But this Penn State team is coming off a tumultuous offseason that resulted in the resignation of former head coach Pat Chambers earlier this month.
Former Duquesne and Long Island head coach Jim Ferry is the interim replacement for Chambers.
NEW DATES FOR THE RAMS
When ESPN called off plans to host several multi-team events at Disney World in Orlando beginning Thanksgiving weekend, VCU was among many programs suddenly looking for new games.
It didn’t take the Rams long to fill that slot with CBS’s Matt Norlander reporting VCU and Charlotte were each invited to take part in an MTE at Tennessee, beginning Nov. 25.
