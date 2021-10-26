If those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it, give Sun Belt Conference leadership credit for paying attention.
In this current round of conference realignment, the Sun Belt is poised to expand to 14 teams. Southern Mississippi’s move from Conference USA to the SBC was already announced with James Madison, Old Dominion and Marshall all expected to follow. Tuesday morning, JMU announced it will hold an emergency Board of Visitors meeting on Friday.
Of those additions, only ODU resides in anything resembling a major television market. But if the previous cycle of realignment showed anything, it’s that media markets, particularly for leagues that don’t have their own cable TV networks, don’t matter.
“At the end of the day it probably doesn’t make a difference if they are in a major metropolitan area or if they are inside the Sun Belt footprint,” former Sun Belt commissioner Karl Benson told the Daily News-Record this week. "Those teams still have to deliver, particularly on the football field.”
Benson, who retired from his Sun Belt post in 2019 and moved into the world of college sports consulting, put the SBC on its current path during the 2012-13 realignment saga. Conference USA snagged programs in big cities while the Sun Belt looked for passionate fan bases and on-field success.
Fast forward to present day, the Sun Belt could make a case for best Group of Five football league while Conference USA fights for its very existence. That makes it all the more strange the American Athletic Conference chose to follow the C-USA model. The American responded to losing Cincinnati, Houston and Central Florida to the Big 12 by adding UT San Antonio, UAB, Florida Atlantic, Rice, Charlotte and North Texas.
One could make a fairly strong argument that C-USA choosing four of those six schools during the previous realignment led directly to the league’s demise.
Benson has pointed out in the past, as the live sports industry heads increasingly toward streaming over linear TV, the fact a campus sits in a metro area with millions of people does little good if few there care about the football team.
Contrast that with JMU, where if you label the Shenandoah Valley all the way from Winchester to Waynesboro as the Dukes’ local market you still are only talking about a half a million people. But a large chunk of them closely follow JMU sports and the Dukes also have a strong alumni presence in Richmond and the Washington, D.C., area.
ESPN guards its streaming viewership numbers like nuclear codes, but Benson said the ESPN+ subscriber statistics look good for the Sun Belt.
“In today’s media rights deals, there is the linear vs. the digital,” Benson said. “The passionate fan bases are going to be subscribers to ESPN and ESPN+. What has been true is that App State, Georgia Southern and Coastal Carolina fans have been major purchasers of ESPN+. In my observation, James Madison, Marshall and Southern Miss fans, those fans are going to be new subscribers to ESPN+. You can certainly be valuable without being in a major metropolitan area.”
JMU’s experience with FloSports suggests Benson is right about the Dukes. Two years ago, the Dukes’ current conference, the Colonial Athletic Association, agreed to an exclusive streaming deal with FloSports.
The move was widely panned by fans and criticized by JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne. The Dukes had previous success producing and distributing streaming content on its own via MadiZone. Still, JMU football and men’s and women’s basketball games on Flo drew well above the CAA average.
It stands to reason JMU fans will not only enjoy seeing their teams play more games on ESPN’s linear channels, but will flock to ESPN+, which is available at a lower price and offers a wider array of content than FloSports.
It could have a huge financial benefit for JMU as well. Bourne said last week he expects to see a line item increase in media revenue. The FloSports deal was worth about $100,000 per school with much of the conference’s profits being reinvested into purchasing basketball broadcast time from CBS Sports Network.
Ben Moore, who covers Sun Belt member Georgia State for 247Sports, reported that the current Sun Belt deal with ESPN pays $1.4 million per school and could increase to $2 million once expansion is complete.
Credit certainly goes to leadership at the current Sun Belt schools, who have a firm grasp of the landscape. Benson said he had no hand in choosing current Sun Belt commissioner Keith Gill as his successor, but the conference kept on a similar successful path even with a change at the top.
“There are presidents that are still part of the Sun Belt that were part of the initial realignment,” Benson said. “The App State president is still there. The Troy president is still there. Louisiana Lafayette’s and Texas State’s presidents are still there. I know that those four presidents have remained committed to protecting the footprint.”
