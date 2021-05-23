James Madison has had a motto along this journey to yet another NCAA Super Regional - the Dukes third in the past five NCAA Tournaments.
And that motto is pass the bat.
And yet, until Sunday’s regional championship victory, perhaps there was an argument to be made the saying was just a little more than that.
So often this season, even during this month of postseason play, all the Dukes needed was one homer from Kate Gordon or dominance in the circle from Odicci Alexander. Not that JMU’s roster wasn’t loaded with quality players. Veterans Logan Newton and Madison Naujokas each hit better than .330 this season. But a superstar or two can carry a team against overmatched Colonial Athletic Association opponents.
Even Saturday, Gordon talked about the idea of symbolically handing off the bat to the next hitter, as though it were a relay race baton. Yet that afternoon, it was a lone swing off her stick that drove in every run in a victory against No. 9 Tennessee.
But if there was any doubt the Dukes have established a program bigger than a handful of individuals - past or present - that was vanquished during Sunday’s 8-5 regional title game victory. Liberty gave JMU everything it had, but the Dukes - top to bottom - were simply better.
JMU coach Loren LaPorte called on fifth-year senior pitcher Odicci Alexander for her third start in as many days. That’s a lot to ask, even of an All-American who set the school record with 19 strikeouts when the Dukes and Flames met on Friday. Alexander was solid, but not the dominant force we’d seen since returning from a hamstring injury last month.
“Before the game we knew it was going to be a battle and it was going to take everyone,” LaPorte said. “I’m just so proud of every single player on the team.”
From Gordon at the top of the lineup to Michelle Sullivan in the No. 9 hole, after falling behind 3-1, JMU needed offensive production from everyone and got it. Nine different Dukes produced 11 hits. Freshman Alissa Humphrey threw 1 ⅔ innings in relief to get the win before Alexander returned to earn a save.
JMU’s postseason run began in the CAA Tournament with Gordon hitting leadoff home runs three days in a row. Alexander and Humphrey tossed nothing but shutouts in the conference tourney. It takes a lot of pressure off a team when the winning run is scored in the first at bat.
The Dukes, now 37-1 and winners of 27 straight, made it clear that no matter what rankings, seeding or strength of schedule might otherwise indicate, they were the best team in Knoxville this week.
