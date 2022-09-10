Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium was all about the divide between FBS and FCS.
A week after throttling Middle Tennessee State to open its Football Bowl Subdivision era, James Madison clearly demonstrated the difference on the field in a 63-7 brutalizing of visiting Norfolk State.
The Spartans were overmatched and overwhelmed, but left Harrisonburg with a significant paycheck, just the way the now once-a-year games with a lower-subdivision opponent are supposed to play out. Yes, the difference between the FBS and FCS is something you’ll hear discussed for quite a while, until there’s some more distance between the Dukes and their days as a powerhouse at the lower level.
What you won’t hear mentioned around here, at least from JMU officials, is talk about the Group of Five. On an administrative level, that divide between FBS and FCS is the only one the Dukes are interested in talking about.
With the announcement the College Football Playoff would expand to 12 teams by 2026 at the latest and as early as 2024, JMU and, it seems, all the conferences that had been known as the Group of Five are ready to put that term to bed.
In the current four-team playoff model there’s a clear divide between the Power Five — the Big Ten, SEC, Big 12, ACC and Pac-12 — and the Group of Five — The American Athletic Association, Mountain West, MAC, Conference USA and Sun Belt, of which JMU is now a member. For now, it’s a longshot a Group of Five team could make the playoff. Only Cincinnati, which is heading to the Big 12, has ever done it.
Beyond the playoff, the current arrangement only makes room for only one G5 team in the major bowl games. That all changes when the 12-team field comes in. The top six rated conference champions have a spot in the tournament with six more at-large bids. That means at least one team from the outsider conferences has a direct path to play its way to a national championship.
It’s even possible to imagine a scenario where the champion in a conference such as the Pac-12 isn’t one of the six highest ranked. With the Sun Belt opening the season with victories against Virginia Tech, Notre Dame and Texas A&M, the future for the league looks bright.
This levels the playing field in at least one significant way, which is why athletic directors and conference commissioners see little reason to keep with the Group of Five moniker.
If a distinction must be made, officials prefer autonomous conferences (the leagues previously known as Power Five have the right to make a lot of their own rules outside of NCAA guidance) and non-autonomous conferences.
But for the most part, they simply want to recognize that nowadays, a program is either FBS or not. And, in case you missed it, JMU is most certainly now an FBS program.
That doesn’t mean there isn’t still a significant difference between the conferences. The Sun Belt, for instance, can challenge many of the neighboring ACC programs when it comes to the results on the field and the attendance in the stands.
But the ACC, even as it falls behind the Big Ten and SEC, still has a media rights deal that dwarfs the approximately $2 million a year coming to Sun Belt schools. The money and the brand recognition going back decades continues to create all kinds of advantages.
Can every league count on a fair shake when it comes to ranking and seeding for the 12-team playoff? Of course not. This is America. The folks with power don’t give it all away that easily. But everyone is guaranteed at least a sliver of the next College Football Playoff television deal, which is sure to be worth billions.
That piece of the pie could become even bigger for schools such as JMU if they can ever truly make that Group of Five/Power Five distinction disappear in the hearts and minds of those who follow college football.
This week proved to be another step in that direction.
