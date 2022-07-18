When Middle Tennessee State transfer Kseniia Kozlova arrived at James Madison last January, Dukes coach Sean O’Regan advised anyone wondering if she’d have an impact at JMU to disregard statistics from her previous stop.
Kozlova, a native of Moscow, Russia, averaged less than three points and three rebounds per game at MTSU, but O’Regan was convinced the 6-4 center would be a better fit in the JMU system and a missing piece for the Dukes, who hope to rebound from a disappointing 14-15 season a year ago.
“She’s a machine,” O’Regan said.
Last week, the coach invited local media to watch a summer practice session, allowing those in attendance to see what he meant. Kozlova used a wider variety of post moves than any JMU center in recent memory and paired with returning starter Anna Goodman, herself a 6-3 center, the Dukes have the kind of size and depth in the paint often reserved for high-major programs.
Kozlova played for the Russian national team’s 16-and-under squad, averaging seven points and five rebounds per game at the 2017 FIBA European Championships. She then came to the United States to play high school basketball at IMG Academy in Florida, where she was a McDonald’s All-American nominee.
At Middle Tennessee, there were flashes of what intrigued O’Regan, but Kozlova found it a struggle to find a consistent role with the Blue Raiders. As a freshman, she came off the bench to score eight points and grab eight rebounds in 19 minutes during a 10-point victory at Western Kentucky. A night later against the same team, Kozlova played just two minutes.
At the time, the performance in the first game against WKU appeared to be a breakout game for the freshman. Instead, Kozlova somewhat mysteriously never played more than eight minutes in a game for the Blue Raiders again. By the middle of her second season she entered the transfer portal and quickly decided to come to JMU.
“One thing I always tell my parents, Coach O’s coaching style is very similar to European,” Kozlova said. “The things he does, that’s how I used to play at home. It feels like I know what to do and stuff.”
Kozlova’s rebounding ability was clear even during her ill-fated time at Middle Tennessee, averaging 10 boards per 40 minutes during her freshman season. Her offensive game has continued to improve as well, using the time she sat out since coming to JMU to add to her arsenal.
“Ksyusha,” O’Regan said, referring to Kozlova by her nickname, “impresses me. She works extremely hard. I think she’s going to find a way.”
For her part, Kozlova said she felt at home since arriving at JMU.
“I went to high school in Orlando and then Middle Tennessee,” Kozlova said. “I would say Harrisonburg is more similar to my home, but just a little smaller than I’m used to. It feels great because when I got to Middle Tennessee State I instantly knew it wasn’t a good fit for me. I’m glad I found a better place that’s where I’m supposed to be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.