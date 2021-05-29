COLUMBIA, Mo. — A timely rematch between Odicci Alexander and Brooke Wilmes felt inevitable after Friday night’s matchup with a game on the line.
In round one, the James Madison star pitcher won the showdown: Wilmes flied out in a 2-1 game to strand the bases loaded, and Alexander finished writing the script of her own Odyssean epic, an NCAA Super Regional Game 1 one-hitter.
Round two was not necessarily a game-deciding tightrope walk – top of the second, two on, two out, Missouri ahead 2-0 — but the at-bat had potential to swing momentum one way or the other.
Homer wrote the Odicci this time.
A three-run homer by Wilmes to left-center field broke open a 5-0 lead, Alexander was out of the game one batter later, and James Madison couldn’t recover in a 7-1 Game 2 loss Saturday night. It snapped a 28-game win streak for the Dukes (38-2), who will play No. 8 national seed Missouri (42-16) at 12:05 p.m. Sunday in the decisive Game 3 for a trip to the Women’s College World Series.
“We’ve talked about this situation before with the underclassmen,” redshirt senior Kate Gordon said. “We share with them our experiences and things we did like and didn’t like in past years when this game has happened. We talk about leaving the last two games in the past. They’re over, and not many teams in the country are left playing on this Sunday. We’re thankful to be one of those teams.”
Alexander (15-1) was tagged with her first loss of the season one night after throwing 125 pitches in another gutsy postseason win. Though she didn’t make it through the second inning Saturday, five of her six runs allowed that inning were unearned after first baseman Hannah Shifflett dropped a would-be third out.
The Dukes offense mustered just two hits in the first six innings against Missouri freshman Laurin Krings. A pair of doubles snapped the shutout in the seventh, but Krings finished the complete game. Right fielder Logan Newton was 2-for-3 and drove in the Dukes’ only run.
“We’ve got to hit the pitches that are our strength,” LaPorte said. “I just feel we have to be more disciplined and hit our pitch a little bit better, and be able to bear balls up, out and in. Not just on one side of the plate.”
After a short outing of 39 pitches, Alexander seems the likely choice to start the winner-take-all Game 3. Freshman Alissa Humphrey finished Saturday’s game for the Dukes with 5 1/3 innings and one run allowed on five hits. She threw 79 pitches in relief.
“We just had to change the tempo a little bit and show them something a little bit different,” LaPorte said. “They were squaring (Alexander) up hard, and we just needed to get her out.”
If there was a case against starting Alexander for Game 2 in the first place, it wasn’t about the wear and tear on her arm. She’s used to the workload. LaPorte trusted her enough to give her the start in all three regional games last week. The biggest concern was Missouri’s lineup, which has a propensity for figuring out pitchers as the sample size grows larger.
There were signs that might be the case with Alexander when Missouri’s Kim Wert crushed a deep fly narrowly foul to start the second inning. Alexander got the strikeout, but she wasn’t so lucky with the next batter. Cayla Kessinger roped a no-doubter to right field, the first of her two solo home runs.
“Hitting is very contagious,” James Madison coach Loren LaPorte said. “And they got very contagious in that second inning.”
Alexander gave up a single and plunked another batter, but she got the second out and what looked like the third: a routine grounder back to the pitcher. She fired to first, where the ball popped out of Shifflett’s glove, allowing a run to score and the inning to extend.
“There’s just some things, when talking to an older team, that you don’t even have to say,” LaPorte said, “because they already know it.”
Up came Wilmes with redemption on her mind. She got the better of Alexander, and she got the home crowd of 2,679 to reach a crescendo.
“Sometimes you just guess right, and they guessed right on some pitches and were able to get it out of the ballpark,” LaPorte said. “That’s what they rely on. They rely on the long ball.”
Missouri coach Larissa Anderson said the Tigers “looked at some video and talked about having a better game plan instead of trying to hit everything. That’s what happened yesterday: We were trying to hit everything.”
The attendance broke a Mizzou Softball Stadium record that had been set in Game 1. The Dukes held on for dear life in the hostile environment Friday, but they experienced Saturday how hard it is to win on the road in the postseason.
They’ll have one more shot at it Sunday.
“Tomorrow’s championship Sunday, and it’s all about response,” James Madison coach Loren LaPorte said. “They won the battle today, but the war’s not over, and that’s what we told them (after the game). Just like last night, this is now in the past. We can’t be emotional about it at all. We can’t ride on the highs and lows. We’ve just got to get back and get ready for war tomorrow."
