On July 20, 2018, Brett Gardner (Valley League) was 0-for-3 for the Yankees in a win over the Rockies. Gardner and the Yankees begin this season Thursday at Washington.
Staunton native Larry Sheets (EMU, RCBL) was 2-for-4 with a homer and drove in two for the Orioles on July 20, 1986, in a win over the Twins.
Daniel Murphy (Luray, Valley League) was 1-for-4 on July 20, 2016, for the Nationals in a win over the Dodgers. Clint Robinson (Turks) was 0-for-1 for the Nats. Murphy is now with Colorado.
Erik Kratz (EMU, Turks) on July 20, 2010, was 0-for-4 for the Pirates in a win over the Houston. The former Harrisonburg resident had a two-run single for the Yankees on Saturday in a 9-3 win over the Mets in an exhibition game. His hit Saturday came 10 years and one day after his MLB debut with the Pirates. He is now hitting .300 in exhibition games for the Yankees this spring and summer in games through Saturday.
Source: Baseball Reference
