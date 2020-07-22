Former Harrisonburg resident Erik Kratz (EMU, Turks) was used on defense as a catcher for the Brewers on July 22, 2018, in a loss to the Dodgers. In his fourth MLB game on July 22, 2010, he started at catcher for the Pirates in 3-2 loss to the Brewers. Kratz is now with the New York Yankees.
Larry Sheets (EMU, RCBL), a Staunton native, was 0-for-2 against the Royals while with the Orioles on July 22, 1986.
Daniel Murphy (Luray, VBL) was 1-for-4 with a homer for Washington in a loss to the Padres on July 22, 2016. Murphy is now with Colorado.
Roanoke native Billy Sample (JMU, Turks) on July 22, 1979, for Texas, was 2-for-4 and scored two runs in loss to the Twins. Rangers' outfielder Johnny Grubb, a native of Richmond, was 0-for-1 off the bench.
Source: Baseball Reference
