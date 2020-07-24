On July 24, 2019, Jason Kipnis (Covington, VBL) started at second for Cleveland as Indians won over the Blue Jays. Toronto had just one hit off winner Shane Bieber. Daniel Hudson (ODU) pitched one inning for the Jays - he ended the season by getting the last out in the World Series for Washington. Kipnis is now with the Chicago Cubs, who open the season today against the Brewers.
On July 24, 2016, Daniel Murphy (Luray, VBL) of the Nationals was 3-for-3 and drove in two runs in a loss to San Diego. Clint Robinson (Turks) was retired as a pinch-hitter for the Nationals. Murphy is now with the Rockies - who open season today at Texas.
Billy Sample (JMU, Turks), who began his career with Texas, started in left field for the Yankees and had two hits on July 24, 1985 in loss at Kansas City. Ken Griffey pinch-hit for him late in the game; Dan Pasqua (New Market Rebels, VBL) was 0-for-1 the Yankees.
Ron Hodges (Turks, VBL) of Rocky Mount goes 0-for-1 for the New York Mets on July 24, 1978. In the same game, Pete Rose of the Reds extends his hitting streak to 37 games to tie the National League record.
Source: Baseball Reference
