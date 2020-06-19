Charlottesville native Mike Cubbage, a Valley Baseball League Hall of Famer, was 1-for-3 and drove in two runs for the Minnesota Twins on June 19, 1979, in a loss at Milwaukee. Cubbage played at the University of Virginia and for Charlottesville and Staunton in the VBL. He also managed in the majors.
Valley Baseball League Hall of Famer Johnny Oates (Virginia Tech) was the manager for the Baltimore Orioles on June 18, 1994, in a 10-4 loss at Camden Yards in Baltimore against the Minnesota Twins. Danville native Carl Willis, a product of UNC-Wilmington, pitched out of the bullpen for the Twins and retired one batter. Chris Sabo had three hits and drove in four runs for the Orioles. The last game the Orioles played that season was on August 10 - then there was a lockout by Major League players that meant no World Series in 1994. After the 1981 strike, the first game played by the Orioles was on August 10. University of Richmond product Renie Martin, a Valley League product, pitched for the Kansas City Royals in that game in 1981.
Mo Vaughn (Harrisonburg Turks), another Valley League Hall of Famer, played for the Boston Red Sox on June 18, 1994, and was 2-for-3 and drove in a run in a 6-5 loss at the Cleveland Indians. Williamsburg native Wayne Kirby was a defensive replacement for Cleveland. The last game the Red Sox played that year was August 10 at Minnesota - before the lockout began. This year, it appears there will be a season that begins next month after the pandemic and then labor disputes kept baseball idle.
Denny Walling (Waynesboro, VBL) one June 19, 1983, was 1-for-3 for the Houston Astros in a 6-4 loss at the San Diego Padres.
Staunton native Jerry May, on June 19, 1968, was 1-for-3 with an RBI for the Pittsburgh Pirates in a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. His hit off Bil Singer of the Dodgers in the seventh inning drove in the go-ahead run at old Forbes Field in a night game in Pittsburgh that drew just over 10,000 fans. D.C. native Mary Wills - a former Dodgers' player - started at third for the Pirates with Willie Stargell in left field.
As for this season, Major League Baseball Players Association head Tony Clark released this statement Thursday: "We delivered to Major League Baseball today a counterproposal based on a 70-game regular season which, among a number of issues, includes expanded playoffs for both 2020 and 2021. We believe this offer represents the basis for an agreement on resumption of play."
