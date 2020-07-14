The world champion Washington Nationals are slated to host Philadelphia in an exhibition game Saturday and then begin the season July 23 against the New York Yankees in Washington. Here is a look at Shenandoah Valley ties on this date to the Nationals and Washington baseball.
Charlottesville native Mike Cubbage (Virginia, Valley League Hall of Fame), drafted by the Senators in 1971, on July 14, 1979, was 0-for-4 for the Twins in a loss at Toronto. Cubbage played for the Rangers from 1974-76.
Daniel Murphy (Luray, Valley League) was 0-for-2 on July 14, 2018, for the Nationals as the second baseman in a 7-4 loss at the New York Mets. Matt Adams hit a homer for the Nationals off Mets' pitcher Zach Wheeler.
Right-hander Jon Rauch (Harrisonburg Turks) on July 14, 2006, gave up four hits and two runs in one inning of work at Pittsburgh as the Pirates won 7-4. Ryan Zimmerman (Virginia) had two hits for the Nationals. Sean Casey (University of Richmond) was 1-for-3 for the Pirates.
Shenandoah native Wayne Comer (Page County) on July 14, 1968, was a defensive replacement in the outfield for the Detroit Tigers in a 1-0 loss to Kansas City. The starting catcher for the Royals was Staunton native Jerry May, who was 0-for-3 with a walk. The Tigers had just four hits. Comer played a season for Washington, in 1970.
Billy Sample (JMU, Turks) on July 14, 1983, was 1-for-5 with a double for the Texas Rangers in a 11-2 loss at the New York Yankees. The Rangers had moved to Texas from Washington in time for the 1972 season.
Source: Baseball Reference
