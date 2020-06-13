Paul VI of Fairfax graduate Mike Venafro (JMU) threw a scoreless inning out of the bullpen for Texas on June 13, 1999, in a 4-2 loss at home to the Colorado Rockies. Venafro pitched in 65 games as a rookie for the Rangers in 1999.
Steve Finley (Harrisonburg Turks), on June 13, 1989, was a defensive replacement in the outfield for Baltimore in a 5-2 win over the Yankees at old Memorial Stadium. Phil Bradley, Randy Milligan and Bob Melvin had three hits for the Orioles.
Valley Baseball League Hall of Famer Johnny Oates (Virginia Tech) was the manager for the Orioles on June 13, 1992, in a 15-1 loss at the Detroit Tigers. The Tigers had 16 hits — but none by second baseman Lou Whitaker of Martinsville High. Chris Hoiles (Turks) had one hit for the Orioles in four trips.
VBL Hall of Famer Sam Perlozzo was the manager for the Orioles on June 13, 2006, in a 7-1 loss at Toronto. Roy Halladay allowed just one run on six hits for the Blue Jays.
Luke Scott (Staunton Braves), on June 13, 2008, hit a homer for the Orioles in a 9-6 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Aubrey Huff (Braves) drove in a run for the Orioles.
Staunton native Larry Sheets (EMU, RCBL), on June 13, 1985, was 0-for-3 for the Orioles in an 8-3 win at home over Milwaukee. Fred Lynn hit a homer for the Orioles. Sheets was drafted in the second round by the Orioles in 1978.
The Orioles, on Thursday, drafted Hudson Haskin (outfielder, Tulane), Anthony Servideo (shortstop, Mississippi), Cody Mayo (third baseman, Florida high school), and pitcher Carter Baumler from a high school in Iowa. The Nationals, on Thursday, picked pitcher Cole Henry of LSU, high school infielder Sammy Infante of Florida, pitcher Holden Powell of UCLA, catcher Brady Lindsly of Oklahoma and pitcher Mitchell Parker, from a Texas college. Virginia Tech had two players drafted: catcher Carson Taylor in the fourth round to the Dodgers and lefty pitcher Ian Seymour to Tampa Bay in the second round. Last year the Dodgers picked pitcher Nick Robertson out of JMU in the seventh round. The draft was just five rounds this year.
On This Date: June 14
Harrisonburg native Alan Knicely (Turner Ashby) was 1-for-3 with a double, RBI and run scored on June 14, 1985, for the Cincinnati Reds in a 6-4 loss in Atlanta.
Source: Baseball Reference
