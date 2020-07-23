Will Harris (Staunton Braves) threw a scoreless inning for Houston on July 23, 2019, in a loss to Oakland. Harris is now with Washington as the Nats open the season today at home with the Yankees.
Over the next few days, Harris could face Brett Gardner (New Market), who was 1-for-4 for the Yankees in a loss to Tampa Bay on July 23 of last season.
Erik Kratz (EMU, Turks), on July 23, 2018, for the Brewers, was 1-for-4 and drove in two runs in a 6-1 win over Washington. Kratz is now on the player pool with the Yankees, but did not make the Opening Day roster.
Waynesboro native Reggie Harris, on July 23, 1997, while pitching for the Phillies, gave up one run while recording four outs out of the bullpen in 16-4 loss to the Giants. The pitcher after Harris for Phils was ODU's Wayne Gomes, who pitched two scoreless innings. Barry Bonds drove in four runs for the Giants.
Jason Kipnis (Covington, VBL) was 0-for-4 on this date last season for Cleveland in a loss at the Blue Jays.
Jon Jay (Staunton Braves) was 1-for-4 with an RBI as the left fielder for the White Sox on July 23 of last year against the Marlins. He was 0-for-1 on Monday for Arizona against the Dodgers in an exhibition game.
Source: Baseball Reference
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.