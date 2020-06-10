Harrisonburg native Alan Knicely (Turner Ashby) was 1-for-1 with two walks as the starting right fielder for the Cincinnati Reds in a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 10, 1983. Knicely was drafted in the third round by Houston out of TA in 1974; this year’s five-round MLB draft is today.
On June 10, 1972, Staunton native Jerry May started at catcher for the Kansas City Royals and was 2-for-4 with a run scored in an 8-4 loss to the visiting New York Yankees. Outfielder Bobby Murcer had three hits for the Yankees. May died in Swoope in 1996.
Shenandoah native Wayne Comer (Page County) was 1-for-3 with two walks and drove in a run for the Washington Senators on June 10, 1970 in an 8-1 win at Kansas City. It was the only season Comer — an eventual baseball coach at Spotswood — played for the Senators.
Source: Baseball Reference
