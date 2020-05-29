Two years ago, on May 29, 2018, Brett Gardner (New Market Rebels) smacked a game-tying two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth off reliever Chris Devenski (Woodstock River Bandits) to boost the New York Yankees in their 6-5 10-inning win over the visiting Houston Astros in the Bronx. Gardner had four hits that night and also blasted a solo shot in the first inning off of Charlie Morton. Devenski was an All-Star Game selection the year before with Houston.
On May 29, 2004, Mike Lowell (Waynesboro Generals) launched a walk-off home run in the 10th inning at Pro Player Stadium in Miami to lift the Florida Marlins to a 3-2 victory over the New York Mets. Lowell’s game-winner off of Braden Looper soared above the left-field fence to send the Marlins home happy. Lowell also tripled earlier in the game. He spent seven seasons with Florida, and earned All-Star Game appearances in 2004, 2003 and 2002.
On May 29, 1972, Johnny Oates (Waynesboro Generals, Virginia Tech) had an RBI double for the Baltimore Orioles in their 6-1 win over the Cleveland Indians at Memorial Stadium. Oates played in 85 games with Baltimore that season and hit .261.
Source: Baseball Reference
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.