On June 3, 2017, the Houston Astros got 1 2/3 shutout innings from pitcher Chris Devenski (Harrisonburg Turks), who picked up the win in relief as part of a 6-5 victory over the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Devenski struck out Rougned Odor, Jonathan Lucroy and Shin-Soo Choo during the outing. He was an All-Star game choice that season, picking up 50 holds, eight wins and four saves while striking out 100 hitters over 80 2/3 innings.
On June 3, 2013, reliever Ryan Reid (James Madison) made his Major League Baseball debut for the Pittsburgh Pirates in a 7-2 loss against the Atlanta Braves at Turner Field. Reid threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings and didn’t allow a base runner. Reid threw in seven games for Pittsburgh that season – his lone stint in the big leagues – tossing 11 innings and pitching to a 1.64 ERA.
On June 3, 2003, David Eckstein (Harrisonburg Turks) had three hits, scored three runs and drove in another to help Anaheim Angels knock off the Montreal Expos 15-4 in interleague play at Estadio Hiram Bithorn in Puerto Rico, where the Expos played part-time before moving to Washington and becoming the Nationals. Eckstein led off the game with a single, and in the same opening inning the Angels got home runs from Jeff DaVanon, Tim Salmon and Troy Glaus.
Source: Baseball Reference
