In San Diego just two years ago, on June 4, 2018, behind Cory Spangenberg (Winchester Royals) the Padres picked up an 11-4 win over the Atlanta Braves at PetCo Park. Spangenberg homered in the second inning and then tripled in the fifth to drive in teammate Hunter Renfroe. Spangenberg played five seasons for the Padres before spending last year in the Milwaukee Brewers’ organization. He signed this past offseason to play for the Saitama Seibu Lions of Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan.
On June 4, 2003, Juan Pierre (Harrisonburg Turks) had two hits, a walk, a run and a stolen base in a 6-5 loss for the Florida Marlins to the Oakland Athletics in interleague action at Pro Player Stadium in Miami. The Marlins won the World Series that season after winning the National League Wild Card, and the A’s reached the postseason by winning the American League West.
On June 4, 1996, Chris Hoiles (Harrisonburg Turks) smacked a first-inning three-run homer to ignite the Baltimore Orioles to a 10-7 win over the Detroit Tigers at Camden Yards in Baltimore. The O’s had already scored twice in the frame when Hoiles came to the plate, thanks to an RBI single from Rafael Palmeiro and a run-scoring double from Bobby Bonilla. Hoiles' homer scored Bonilla and B.J. Surhoff.
Source: Baseball Reference
