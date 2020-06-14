Clint Robinson (Turks) was 0-for-2 with a walk as the right fielder for the Washington Nationals on June 15, 2015, in a 6-1 loss at Tampa Bay. Brandon Guyer (Virginia) was the leadoff hitter for Tampa Bay and was 1-for-4. Enny Romero pitched a scoreless inning for Tampa Bay and Xavier Cedeno allowed one run in one inning out of the bullpen for the Rays. Both pitched for the Nationals during their career.
Robinson, on June 15, 2016, was 0-for-1 as a pinch-hitter for the Nationals in a 5-4 win at home over the Chicago Cubs. Daniel Murphy (Luray, Valley League) was 1-for-4 with a walk for the Nationals.
Facing his former team, Murphy was 3-for-5 and drove in two runs for Washington on June 15, 2017, in an 8-3 victory at the New York Mets. Ryan Zimmerman (Virginia) was 1-for-4 and Bryce Harper and Michael A. Taylor hit homers for the Nationals.
Murphy, after being injured to start the year, played in his third game of the season on June 15, 2018, and was 1-for-4 with an RBI for the Nationals in a 6-5 loss to Toronto. Mark Reynolds (Virginia) was 0-for-2 with a walk as the first baseman for the Nationals.
Source: Baseball Reference
