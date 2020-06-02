Three years ago, on June 2, 2017, the Washington Nationals got four hits from Daniel Murphy (Luray Wranglers) in a 13-3 interleague win over the Oakland Athletics at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Murphy singled in the first inning, homered in the third, had an RBI single in the fourth and singled again in the eighth. He was an All-Star game selection that season for the Nats and hit .322 for the year.
A year earlier, on June 2, 2016, Jon Jay (Staunton Braves) went 5-for-6, scored two runs and drove in two more for the San Diego Padres in a 16-13 loss to the Seattle Mariners at PetCo Park in San Diego. The Padres and Mariners combined for 26 hits in the game that lasted nearly four hours. Jay had a double in the opening inning and singled four times throughout the rest of the contest.
On June 2, 1993, the New York Yankees used 7 2/3 innings of two-run ball from starting pitcher Jimmy Key (Winchester Royals) in an 8-5 win over the visiting Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. Key allowed eight hits, but struck out six including Kenny Lofton and Carlos Baerga each once to work around trouble. In 1993, Key was 18-6, earned a trip to the All-Star game and finished fourth in American League Cy Young voting.
Source: Baseball Reference
