On May 27, 2015, Daniel Murphy (Luray Wranglers) had three hits, scored a run and drove in one more to aid the New York Mets in a 7-0 blanking of the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field in New York. In the third inning, Murphy’s RBI single scored Lucas Duda. And in the next at-bat, Murphy came around to score on Norfolk native Michael Cuddyer’s two-run homer. Murphy was an all-star with New York the season prior and later in 2015 was the NLCS MVP while leading the Mets to the World Series.
On May 27, 1999, Mo Vaughn (Harrisonburg Turks) homered, doubled twice, had two RBIs and scored a run, but did so in losing fashion for the Anaheim Angels, who fell 6-3 to the Baltimore Orioles in California. Vaughn spent three years in Anaheim before he was traded to the New York Mets prior to the 2002 season.
On May 27, 1987, Larry Sheets (Eastern Mennonite, Rockingham County Baseball League), a Staunton native, was 1-for-3 for the Baltimore Orioles in their 8-6 victory over the California Angels at Memorial Stadium. Sheets scored the go-ahead run in the sixth inning on a single from Cal Ripken Jr.
Source: Baseball Reference
