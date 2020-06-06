Two years ago, on June 6, 2018, Drew Rucinski (Luray Wranglers) picked up a win in relief for the Miami Marlins as they knocked off the St. Louis Cardinals, 11-3, at Busch Stadium. Rucinski tossed 2 1/3 innings and allowed only one run. He struck out Cardinals’ star catcher Yadier Molina and up-and-comer Harrison Bader during the appearance. Rucinski spent parts of four seasons in the big leagues, before signing to pitch in the Korea Baseball Organization for the NC Dinos last year.
In Cleveland, on June 6, 2015, Jason Kipnis (Covington Lumberjacks) scored the game-winning run for the Indians in a 2-1 home win over the Baltimore Orioles at Progressive Field. Kipnis reached base four times, with a single and three walks. After he drew a walk in the sixth inning, he scored to break a 1-1 tie on Carlos Santana’s RBI double.
On June 6, 1999, the St. Louis Cardinals got 1 1/3 innings of one-run ball from reliever Rich Croushore (James Madison) in an 8-4 win over the Detroit Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Croushore earned his first career Major League Baseball win that day. He pitched parts of three seasons in the big leagues.
Source: Baseball Reference
