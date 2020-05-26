Two years ago on May 26, 2018, Erik Kratz (Eastern Mennonite University, Harrisonburg Turks) made his debut with the Milwaukee Brewers a memorable one. Acquired from the New York Yankees a day earlier, Kratz went 2-for-5 with a home run to help the Brew Crew in their 17-6 win over the New York Mets at Miller Park in Milwaukee. Kratz’s solo shot off reliever A.J. Ramos extended the Brewers’ edge to 8-6 in the fifth inning. Kratz played in 61 regular-season games and nine more in the postseason for Milwaukee, which reached the NLCS that season.
On May 26, 2009, Aubrey Huff (Staunton Braves) launched a second-inning home run at Camden Yards to help the Baltimore Orioles in their 7-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. Huff spent all of 2007 and 2008 with Baltimore, but was traded later in 2009 to the Detroit Tigers.
On May 26, 1985, Billy Sample (James Madison, Harrisonburg Turks) went 4-for-5 with a double, scored three runs and drove in another to boost the New York Yankees in a 13-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Sample’s RBI single scored Don Baylor and Sample scored his three runs on hits from Ken Griffey Sr. and Dale Berra. Yankees pitcher Ron Guidry threw eight innings of one-run ball to earn the win.
Source: Baseball Reference
