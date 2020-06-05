At Comerica Park in Detroit on June 5, 2014, Erik Kratz (Eastern Mennonite, Harrisonburg Turks) went 1-for-3 with a pair of RBIs to help the Toronto Blue Jays to a 7-3 road win over the Tigers. Kratz delivered a go-ahead two-run single off of Tigers’ ace Justin Verlander in the fourth inning. Kratz, who was originally drafted by Toronto, played in 34 games for the franchise that year before being traded in July to the Kansas City Royals.
On June 5, 2009, Dan Meyer (James Madison) threw 2/3 of an inning for the Florida Marlins in a 2-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants at Land Shark Stadium in Miami. Meyer made 71 appearances for Florida that season, pitching to a 3.09 ERA.
On June 5, 1995, Mo Vaughn (Harrisonburg Turks) hit a go-ahead home run that proved to be the difference maker in the Boston Red Sox’s 3-2 win over the California Angels at Fenway Park. Vaughn launched a solo shot over the fence in right-center field to break a 2-2 tie and give the Sox a lead for good. He hit 39 homers and drove 126 runs for Boston that year to win the American League Most Valuable Player award.
Source: Baseball Reference
