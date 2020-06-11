Staunton native Larry Sheets (EMU, RCBL) was 0-for-2 for the Baltimore Orioles on June 11, 1988, in an 8-6 loss at the New York Yankees. Future Hall of Famer Eddie Murray hit a homer for the Birds. Sheets was drafted by the Orioles in the second round in 1978 out of what is now Staunton High.
Harrisonburg native Alan Knicely (Turner Ashby) was 1-for-3 with a run scored on June 11, 1982, for the Houston Astros in a 6-2 loss at the San Diego Padres. Knicely was taken in the third round by the Astros out of TA in the 1974 draft. Gene Richards (Harrisonburg Turks) started and had a hit for the Padres; he was a first-round pick of the Padres out of South Carolina State in 1975.
This year’s MLB draft began Wednesday night and the Detroit Tigers had the first overall pick for the third time in history. The Tigers took first baseman Spencer Torkelson out of Arizona State with the first pick Wednesday and the Orioles went with outfielder Heston Kjerstad of the University of Arkansas with the second pick. The Nats took pitcher Cade Cavalli with 22nd overall pick from Oklahoma.
The Tigers took Rice pitcher Matt Anderson in 1997 as the first overall pick and pitcher Casey Mize was the first overall pick in 2018 out of Auburn by the Tigers. The Astros forfeited their first two picks this year due to sign stealing. The draft ends today.
TA’s Brian Bocock was drafted by the Giants out of Stetson in the ninth round in 2006 and broke into the majors in 2008. Daryl Irvine (Spotswood) was drafted out of Ferrum College in the first round in 1985 by the Boston Red Sox. He made his MLB debut five years later. TA’s Brenan Hanifee was taken in the fourth round by the Orioles in 2016; he pitched last year for Single-A Frederick.
Source: Baseball Reference
